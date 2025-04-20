Scotland duo inspire shock win in relegation fight as World Cup winners' title hopes suffer major blow
Scotland defender Scott McKenna was in excellent form for Las Palmas as they gave their LaLiga survival hopes a huge shot in the arm with a surprise 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid.
McKenna played the full match for Las Palmas at centre-half and snuffed out Atletico’s star striker and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez at the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Saturday night. Alvarez was replaced by experienced French forward and another World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann on 65 minutes as the visiting manager Diego Simeone tried to find a way through, but the hosts held firm.
Las Palmas bagged the winning goal in dramatic circumstances in the third minute of second-half stoppage time through midfielder Javier Munoz to spark scenes of jubilation in the home end. The victory provisionally takes them out of the relegation zone in LaLiga in 17th place, although if Alaves win at Sevilla on Sunday evening, then the Canary Islanders will drop back into the bottom three.
The defeat all but ended Atletico’s chances of pipping rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona to the Spanish top-flight title. They are ten points behind leaders Barca with six games remaining in the race to become champions.
McKenna was not the only Scotland internationalist on the pitch, with Oli McBurnie keeping his place in the starting XI after netting in last weekend’s 3-1 win away at Getafe. The 28-year-old played 67 minutes and partnered ex-Rangers striker Fabio Silva before making way for Marvin.
Hopes are now rising at Las Palmas that they can escape the drop. McKenna has been a mainstay of their defence since the 28-year-old former Aberdeen man joined last summer, but their credentials will be put to the test in their next match on Wednesday night when they travel to San Mames to take on Athletic Bilbao, who knocked Rangers out of the Europa League on Thursday night.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.