Defender continues to shine for Canary Islanders

Scotland defender Scott McKenna was in excellent form for Las Palmas as they gave their LaLiga survival hopes a huge shot in the arm with a surprise 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid.

McKenna played the full match for Las Palmas at centre-half and snuffed out Atletico’s star striker and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez at the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Saturday night. Alvarez was replaced by experienced French forward and another World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann on 65 minutes as the visiting manager Diego Simeone tried to find a way through, but the hosts held firm.

Las Palmas bagged the winning goal in dramatic circumstances in the third minute of second-half stoppage time through midfielder Javier Munoz to spark scenes of jubilation in the home end. The victory provisionally takes them out of the relegation zone in LaLiga in 17th place, although if Alaves win at Sevilla on Sunday evening, then the Canary Islanders will drop back into the bottom three.

Scott McKenna kept Atletico Madrid's forward line quiet in Las Palmas' big win. | Getty Images

The defeat all but ended Atletico’s chances of pipping rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona to the Spanish top-flight title. They are ten points behind leaders Barca with six games remaining in the race to become champions.

McKenna was not the only Scotland internationalist on the pitch, with Oli McBurnie keeping his place in the starting XI after netting in last weekend’s 3-1 win away at Getafe. The 28-year-old played 67 minutes and partnered ex-Rangers striker Fabio Silva before making way for Marvin.