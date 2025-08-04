EPL club agree deal for 29 y/o Scotland international - but it may not be good news for Steve Clarke

Imminent transfer could add to headache in problem position for Scotland

The English Premier League is set to gain another Scotland international - but it may not be good news for Steve Clarke.

Established squad members such as Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Nathan Patterson (Everton) and Aaron Hickey (Brentford) are all currently plying their trade in England's top flight.

They are set to be joined by goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who has been a free agent since being released by Norwich City at the end of last season. Gunn spent four years as a permanent player at Carrow Road after a previous loan spell and said there was no explanation offered for not being offered a new contract.

However, he is now set to make the leap from the English Championship to the EPL after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that a deal has been agreed for the stopper to join Nottingham Forest with “immediate effect”.

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn is set to join Nottingham Forest. | SNS Group

While the move can be viewed as good one on a personal level for Gunn, it may not be ideal as far as Scotland are concerned.

Head coach Clarke is facing a conundrum in the goalkeeper department ahead of the World Cup qualifiers starting next month with Hearts veteran Craig Gordon, now 42, injured and no other keeper other than Gunn staking a firm claim for the gloves in recent times.

Gunn was number one at Norwich and has been first pick for Scotland when fit over the past two-and-a-half years since switching allegience from England. However, his move to Forest will likely see him sit on the bench most weeks as back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Matz Sels, who won the Golden Glove last season and will be the club’s number one custodian for the 2025-26 campaign after signing a new deal.

A lack of club minutes for Gunn could count against him at international level, which is also an issue for Liam Kelly, the Rangers back-up, who was a Scotland squad regular over several years but has missed out on recent selections.

Ipswich Town youngster Cieran Slicker is unlikely to receive a call-up for the September qualifiers away to Denmark and Belarus after his horror debut against Iceland, while Ross Doohan, who stepped in at the last minute to face Liechtenstein in June, is now third-choice at Celtic after switching from Aberdeen this summer.

The situation could see a return to the Scotland fold for Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark, who has started the new campaign as the Tynecastle club's number one in Gordon’s absence. He has been capped four times, most recently against Gibraltar in June last year prior to the Euros.

Clarke addressed the Scotland goalkeeper dilemma during the June camp. “It’s something that we have to address and something we have to look at. It’s not going to change in a click of a finger. It’s not going to change quickly. It’s more for the long term and probably for the next head coach and the next head coach after that.”