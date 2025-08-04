'Some ideas': Aberdeen transfer update as Jimmy Thelin quizzed on new signings after Hearts defeat

Dons boss has say on performance at Tynecastle on opening night

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says work is continuing in the background as the club look to add new recruits before the end of the transfer window.

The Dons started off their Premiership campaign with a 2-0 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle, with an own goal from Graeme Shinnie and a second-half header from Stuart Findlay giving the hosts a deserved three points.

Thelin started three new Aberdeen signings - Adil Aouchiche, Nicolas Milanovic and Kusini Yengi - with goalkeeper Nic Suman and teenage midfielder Kjartan Kjartansson on the bench. The Scottish Cup holders continue to be linked with AC Milan's Serbian striker Marko Lazetic and appear light on options in the final third.

Jimmy Thelin gives instructions during Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat by Hearts. | SNS Group

The transfer window closes on September 1 and quizzed on the prospect of new additions, Thelin said: "I think it's always processes around the team in the transfer windows, but exactly what will happen is difficult to say. We're working on things, but also preparing this team who's here right now for the game at the weekend [Celtic], but who knows, the window is open."

Asked if any fresh faces will come in before the Europa League play-off against FCSB or Drita on August 21, Thelin responded: "Again, we have work ongoing, but it's difficult to say exactly what's going to happen, but we have some ideas."

Thelin conceded that Aberdeen were second best to Hearts at a raucous and expectant Tynecastle and refused to use the potential excuse of the Jambos having a competitive edge from their Premier Sports Cup matches.

‘We need to grow in the future’

"Congratulations to Hearts," the Swede continued. "I think we had an idea of how we were going to take on the game today in the first half with the ball, and we didn't succeed in that phase. Hearts put good pressure on us, and then they win these second balls and create a momentum with the crosses, they pick up the second ball and another cross, and then from there on they were better in the first half, and also these 50-50 situations around and inside the box.

"I think in the second half we got better with the ball and started creating some chances in their box, but we were not really clinical today, and they were also good when they were first on the rebound, so we were not really there.

"And then they find another situation and they score the second goal, and then it was difficult to try to find a way back into the game and give us a chance to get a point, but they were good in how they defended the box and how they challenged our box. In this challenge we need to take a step as a team and grow in the future.