The latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and the Scotland national team this Monday morning.

Max Johnston is linked with a move to the EFL Championship. | Getty Images

Second bid rejected for Scotland starlet

Derby County have had a second bid for Scotland international defender Max Johnston rejected by Sturm Graz, as interest in the right-back’s services begins to heat up. According to a report from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the Rams had an original offer of £1.4million turned down by the Austrian Bundesliga side late last week, and their improved bid of £1.6million was again rebuffed over the weekend, with head coach John Eustace also hoping to strike a deal with Sunderland for ex-Hibs loan star Nectar Triantis.

Several clubs across Europe have been credited with an interest in the former Motherwell starlet this summer, though it is Derby who are the first to have made an official move. Johnston, who made his senior international debut in the Nations League clash against Greece in March, has played a major role in his side’s back-to-back title wins following his £300,000 move from Fir Park in 2023.

Hibs defender Lewis Miller is closing in on an exit from Easter Road this summer. | SNS Group

Hibs deal ‘near’

Hibs defender Lewis Miller is expected to complete his seven-figure move to Blackburn Rovers this week, potentially opening the door for Scotland international Grant Hanley to make a free transfer to Easter Road. According to the Edinburgh Evening News, the Australian right-back’s switch to Ewood Park is ‘all but done’, and will see David Gray’s side pocket a fee of around £1million, plus add-ons, for a player who has made 85 appearances since joining from Central Coast Mariners in 2022.

Miller’s expected departure could now accelerate Hanley’s move to the capital, after the 62-cap Scotland international was spotted in the stands during Hibs’ 2-1 extra-time loss to FC Midtjylland in the Europa League last Thursday. The Dumfries-born defender is a free agent, having been released from his short-term contract at Birmingham City last month, where he helped them win the EFL League One title with a record points tally.

Oliver Antman is set to become Rangers’ ninth signing of the summer. | Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Rangers ‘clinch’ deal

Rangers are closing in on a move for Finland international Oliver Antman after agreeing a £3million deal with Go Ahead Eagles over the weekend. As per an exclusive report from The Rangers Review, the 23-year-old, who was one of the Eredivisie’s standout players last season, will become Russell Martin’s latest summer arrival at Ibrox, with the player set to put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Light Blues.

Antman, capped 22 times by Finland, had been linked with a move to Sheffield United earlier in the window, but Rangers have moved to the front of the queue for the attacker. The winger scored seven goals and assisted a further 17 in the Dutch top flight last season, and will become the club’s ninth signing of the summer, following the arrival of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Mikey Moore, who joined on a season-long loan deal on Friday.

Martin hopes they won’t be Rangers’ final moves of the summer though, with the Gers head coach admitting after the 1-1 draw with Motherwell at the weekend: “I still think there will be players leaving and players joining. We have to be willing and open for that change. This club has needed it and we must now be patient during it to make sure we get the right ones in.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is still keen on a move for Michel-Ange Balikwisha. | SNS Group

Celtic conditions revealed for key signing

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers is still keen on striking a deal for long-term target Michel-Ange Balikwisha this summer according to Belgian transfer guru Sacha Tavolieri. The Royal Antwerp winger has been linked with a transfer to the Scottish champions since January, but there has been little to no progress made on a deal for the player, who scored four goals in 16 games in the Belgian Pro League last season, leading to rumoured interest from EFL Championship club Southampton over the weekend.

The Hoops, who opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over St Mirren at the weekend, are keen to strengthen their wide positions, having sold Nicolas Kuhn to FC Como in a deal worth £18million earlier this month. However, according to the report, the move for Balikwisha could be dictated by the club’s participation in this season’s Champions League, with Celtic set to discover their who they will face in the qualifying stages when the draw is made later today.

