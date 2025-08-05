Scott McTominay blasts out Napoli motto on his return as Scotland stars feature in surprise draw

Midfielder back for Scudetto holders and can’t wait to defend title

Scotland midfielders Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour made their first pre-season appearances for Napoli on Monday during a 1-1 draw with Casertana.

The duo came on in the 62nd minute as the Serie A champions ramped up preparations for the defence of their Scudetto title. However, they were unable to help Napoli land a victory against their Serie C opponents, who took the lead through Michele Vano on 35 minutes before Matteo Politano levelled matters just before the break.

McTominay and Gilmour had not been used by manager Antonio Conte in Napoli’s three friendlies prior to facing Casertana - a 2-0 defeat by Arezzo, a 2-1 win over Catanzano and a 2-1 loss to Brest.

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour came on after 62 minutes in Monday's friendly. | Getty Images

McTominay reported back to Napoli pre-season training still recovering from a minor injury he picked up playing for Scotland against Iceland back in June, while Gilmour was also given extra time off to prepare for the 2025/26 season.

"This preseason is really important for us,” McTominay said to Naples-based media outlet Il Mattino. “We're giving it our all every day to build new connections that will be useful throughout the upcoming season. It's not always easy to play these friendly matches during preparation. But once the season begins, there will obviously be no excuses. That's precisely why we're building something physically and mentally solid that can help us later.

“Winning the Scudetto hasn't changed anything, we need to rediscover and maintain the same attitude and mentality we found last year. Just because we won the championship, we can't stop, relax, or rest on our laurels. In every match, every game, the level will be high. And we'll have to live up to it. I'll borrow the coach's motto and make it my own: 'Amma fatica [we will work hard]' ... always.'"

McTominay idolisation takes him by surprise

McTominay’s return to action was welcomed by the Napoli fans, who have made the 28-year-old one of their legends after he inspired them to only their fourth Italian top-flight title. The Scotland talisman has settled into Neapolitan life seamlessly after leaving Manchester United last summer.

"I never thought I'd become an idol in my life,” McTominay said on his status at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. “Despite everything, in my view, I'm still a normal guy, someone who grew up in a fantastic family made up of people who have always worked hard in their lives. This was important to me.

“But during this year together, I've realised how visceral their love is to Neapolitans. I respect the way they relate to us and the team. For me, it's important to do my best every time for the people of this city: they showed us incredible support throughout last season, and they must continue like this in the next one."

McTominay has a new teammate in former Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne and he added on the signing of the Belgian: "His arrival didn't surprise me, absolutely not. Because I was aware of how strong Napoli was, of the club's ambitions."

Napoli have also been linked with a move for Liverpool’s out-of-favour Italian wide player Federico Chiesa, who has also been mooted as a transfer target for Celtic. Conte has so far brought in De Bruyne, goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from Torino, Bologna defender Sam Beukema, Empoli defender Luca Marianucci and PSV forward Noa Lang.