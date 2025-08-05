Russell Martin changes pay off as Rangers put one foot in Champions League play-off

Rangers might be a work in progress but it is not hampering their desire to advance in the Champions League. The Ibrox side delivered a stunning defence of manager Russell Martin’s methods to all but secure a place in the play-off round.

There was no sulking, no grumbling. Any bruised egos were on the bench, out of harm’s way, until the game was safe. James Tavernier came on to take the armband from John Souttar when it was already 3-0 and while Rangers lived slightly dangerously at times, this margin of lead was preserved prior to next Tuesday’s re-match in Czech Republic.

Martin walked the walk having created headlines as well as raised eyebrows with his post-match comments following the weekend draw against Motherwell. The jury may remain out about whether this was the right course of action but given what happened here, few fans would support any of those called out by the manager complaining to the Ibrox club’s HR department.

Rangers winger Djeidi Gassama celebrates with provider Oliver Antman after scoring to make it 3-0 over Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Suck it up, was the general view of the faithful who duly lapped up as energetic a performance as has been enjoyed at Ibrox in recent times.

Dropping the undroppables

The supposed undroppables were dropped, including Tavernier. Although he scored at Motherwell at the weekend, he paid for his part in the Fir Park side’s equaliser. Tavernier being Tavernier, one suspects he will reclaim his place before long but replacement Max Aarons let no one down here. This was a new Rangers, which is something the fans have been crying out for. Like his time at Ibrox as a player, Martin’s patience has proved short. He clearly isn’t intending his managerial tenure to be as brief. On this evidence, it won’t be.

In addition to Tavernier, Nico Raskin was named among the substitutes which was perhaps even more surprising news. The Belgian midfielder has often been Rangers’ star man on such occasions but was relegated to a supporting role, although he did make an appearance midway through the second half in place of Joe Rothwell. Ibrox seemed pleased to see him but with the hosts in such control, no one could object to the fact he hadn’t started, even if there had been some moans before kick-off.

Less startling was the demotion of both Danilo and Kieran Dowell, with Cyriel Dessers returning to the side – Rangers haven’t seemed the same without him – and key roles handed to new signing Lyall Cameron and even newer signing Oliver Antman, who arrived on Monday from Go Ahead Eagles.

This was far too late for inclusion in the matchday programme. Cameron, however, was featured. “Job if you were not a footballer?” Farmer, he replied. “My auntie has farms,” he explained.

Well, he proved far from agricultural here, slipping into the role of playmaker as naturally as he did at his former club Dundee. He was hailed when he was replaced by Connor Barron with 17 minutes left having demonstrated why he was one of the few excepted from Martin’s criticism on Sunday by producing another intelligent, tidy performance.

Rangers midfielder Lyall Cameron waves to fans as he is replaced during the second half of the 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Young players step up

This was a young Rangers team given plenty of responsibility by their manager. Cameron is just 22, Antman, meanwhile, is 23. As for Djeidi Gassama, who is proving the revelation of Rangers’ season so far, he is only 21. These three players combined brilliantly midway through the opening half, with Cameron feeding Gassama on the left and the former Sheffield Wednesday winger cutting back for Antman, whose strong shot was heroically cleared off the line by Vaclav Jemelka.

Rangers had already edged in front. It was a timely early goal because the visitors had settled quicker, as expected given the raft of changes made by Martin. The pace of right winger, No 99 Amar Memic, was causing problems. Rangers had their own livewire in Antman, whose cross on ten minutes forced the Plzen defence into desperate measures while giving the Ibrox crowd a glimpse of the excitement he looks set to bring. There’s still 17-year-old Mikey Moore, who has signed on loan from Spurs but is not yet registered to play, to come in.

He might have to bide his time although fans will relish the prospect of him on the opposite flank from Antman. Still, don’t forget the old stagers. Dessers played his part and had an integral role in Rangers’ opener after 15 minutes. The ever-dangerous Gassama played a give-and-go into the Nigerian striker and got back what he wanted before supplying the composed finish to set the tone for his night.

Gassama performed the role Dessers had carried out for him earlier when receiving the ball from Antman, who had picked it up deep in his own half. Gassama quickly returned the ball to the winger, whose quick progress towards the Plzen box spooked their defenders. Skipper Matej Vydra clipped the Finn and referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot, with no VAR objection forthcoming.

Rangers' Cyriel Dessers celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday August 5, 2025. | PA

Dessers sent tall opposition ‘keeper Florian Wiegele the wrong way to get off the mark for the season. On the touchline Martin could be spotted raising one arm in the air.

Just a minute before half-time, it was the perfect time for Rangers’ lead to be extended. Martin’s plan was working and when Gassama headed in a third just five minutes into the second half with Mohamed Diomande having already struck the bar from the edge of the box, anything seemed possible. Aarons played a sumptuous pass down the right into the path of Antman, whose cross was precision personified. With the ‘keeper stranded, Gassama only had to bow his head and let the ball strike it for his fourth European goal.