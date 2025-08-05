Aberdeen's ray of light on a dark night at Hearts - 'I thrive in those moments'

The new summer signing from Australia has a big year ahead of him at Pittodrie

It was not the start Aberdeen wanted. Losing 2-0 at Hearts to kick off the 2025/26 Premiership campaign was a bit of a comedown from the Dons’ last competitive match, the Scottish Cup final triumph against Celtic at the end of May.

Events in Gorgie were a reminder of what they are up against this season. That heady day at Hampden made last term a rip-roaring success, but Aberdeen fans don’t need told that they ended up sitting fifth in the league on the back of some dreadful form during the winter. At points earlier in the season, second place was being discussed.

Aberdeen finished behind Hibs and Dundee United but ahead of Hearts, who underperformed and slumped to seventh place. There appears little chance of the Jambos being as meek this time around. Tynecastle was back to its crackling and boisterous best, revitalised by the arrival of Derek McInnes as head coach and fresh investment from new shareholder Tony Bloom.

Aberdeen's Nicolas Milanovic tries to take on Hearts' Harry Milne. | SNS Group

The Dons are behind Hearts and other rivals due to their season commencing later. They lacked sharpness as Hearts tore into their visitors right from the off. “We've only had two, three games up until this game and they've been playing some good football in the cup,” was the assessment of Aberdeen winger Nicolas Milanovic afterwards. “So yeah, I think they're maybe a little bit sharper, a little bit game-ready.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Aberdeen this weekend. Celtic are in town for a high noon Sunday showdown. "I think we'll just work with the manager,” continued Milanovic for the week ahead. “We trust him and he'll put a gameplan in place. And we'll just work on those little things that I felt weren't great today.”

Milanovic, one of Aberdeen’s summer signings, was a ray of light on a dark evening. The Australian right winger was their most dangerous outlet, running at the Hearts defence and cutting on to his left. The Dons paid in the region of £400,000 to Western Sydney Wanderers for the 23-year-old and he has a big year ahead of him. Not only will be made his European bow later this month against either FCSB or Drita, but he is gunning for a first Australia cap and a place at the World Cup next summer.

‘I’m looking forward to more games like that’

“Look, despite the result today, I really enjoyed it,” said Milanovic. “I feel like I thrive in those moments, especially with the crowd. It's so hostile and I really enjoyed it. I'm just looking forward to more games like that. I'm sure it'll be like that at home next week.

“A kid from Australia, I didn't really expect two years ago to be playing in a Europa League play-off. So yeah, I'm excited. That's another thing, a personal achievement I've got coming my way. I think the team's going to be more than ready for that draw. I don't know if it's a favourable or unfavourable draw, but we'll just go in there wanting to win, of course.”

Progress domestically and on the continent will help on the international front. “I've still yet to make my first cap for Australia,” he added. “You know, I've been around it, but just haven't made that cap yet.