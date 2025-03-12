Youthful look for Scotland Under-21s

Scotland Under-21s head coach Scott Gemmill has called 13 debutants into his squad for the upcoming fixtures against Republic of Ireland and Iceland.

Gemmill has named a youthful group for the friendly double-header that will serve as warm-up matches for the upcoming Euro 2027 qualifying campaign, which kicks off in September with Scotland drawn into a group alongside Portugal, Czechia, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Gibraltar.

With the likes of Tommy Conway, Cieran Slicker, Connor Barron and Max Johnston progressing into Steve Clarke's senior squad, a new batch of talent has been added to the Under-21s set up for the first time, including a number of players who have been promoted from Neil McFarlane's Under-19 squad.

Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill has called up 13 players to his squad for the first time. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers midfielder Bailey Rice, who has gained some first-team experience at Ibrox this season, was previously named in McFarlane's squad for their friendlies in Spain next week but will now join up with the Under-21s instead.

Other first-time call-ups include Celtic trio Lenny Agbaire (on loan at Ayr United), Jude Bonnar and Colby Donovan, Hearts trio Adam Forrester, Liam McFarlane (on loan at East Fife) and Finlay Pollock (on loan at Raith Rovers) and Southampton midfielder Cameron Bragg.

Scotland's two friendlies will both be played in Spain with the match against Republic of Ireland taking place on Friday, March 21 at the Pinatar Arena with a 7pm kick-off. The second game against Iceland takes place four days later, on Tuesday, March 25, at the same venue, with a 1pm kick-off time.

Scotland Under 21 squad

Goalkeepers:

Ruaridh Adams (Kelty Hearts - on loan from Dundee United)

Murray Johnson (Queen of the South - on loan from Hibs)

Rory Mahady (Leeds United)

Liam McFarlane (East Fife - on loan from Hearts)

Defenders:

Lenny Agbair (Ayr United - on loan from Celtic)

Matthew Anderson (FC Admira Wacker Modling - on loan from Celtic)

Josh Dede (Middlesbrough)

Colby Donovan (Celtic)

Adam Forrester (Hearts)

Luke Graham (Falkirk - on loan from Dundee)

Jeremiah Mullen (Dunfermline)

Dylan Smith (Ross County)

Ewan Wilson (Motherwell)

Midfielders:

Jude Bonnar (Celtic)

Cameron Bragg (Celtic)

Daniel Kelly (Millwall)

Finlay Pollock (Raith Rovers - on loan from Hearts)

Bailey Rice (Rangers)

Miller Thomson (Falkirk - on loan from Dundee United)

David Watson (Kilmarnock)

Emilio Lawrence (Manchester City)

Dire Mebude (Hamburg - on loan from KVC Westerlo)

Ryan One (Sheffield United)