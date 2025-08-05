Celtic land Jahmai Simpson-Pusey as Brendan Rodgers reveals skillset and Man City make statement

Manager believes teenager will offer multiple attributes to his backline

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Jahmai Simpson-Pusey will bring strength and composure to his backline after the Scottish Premiership champions confirmed that the defender has joined on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Simpson-Pusey, 19, was captain of City’s under-21 side as they went on to win the Premier League 2 title last season and is earmarked as a potential first-teamer in the future for the Citizens. Their manager Pep Guardiola has given the sign-off for the centre-half to make the move north for the 2025/26 campaign.

Simpson-Pusey was at Celtic Park to take in the 1-0 win over St Mirren on Sunday in the league and is likely to be in the squad for this weekend’s trip to Aberdeen.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey has joined Celtic on loan from Manchester City. | SNS Group

Rodgers has been keen to bolster his defensive options and explained that Simpson-Pusey can be a dominant centre-half as well as build play up from the back.

“I am really pleased we have been able to bring Jahmai to Celtic,” said Rodgers, “and I believe he will be an important, quality addition to our squad.

“Jahmai is a quick, dominant centre half. He is a strong defender but can also move the ball forward very well as we progress through the pitch.

Rodgers convinced of defender’s credentials

“I know Jahmai is excited about this move and bringing him to the club creates even more competition which will only benefit us. I am sure he will settle in well with the squad as we get ready for the matches we have coming up at home and abroad.”

Simpson-Pusey will compete with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Auston Trusty for a place at the heart of Celtic’s defence. The England under-18 internationalist laid down his goals for the loan spell, saying he wants to win the league and succeed in Europe.

“It’s great to be here.” Simpson-Pusey said. “It’s such a big club and I’m happy to come here, play in front of the fans and play for the team.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey was in attendance for Celtic's 1-0 win over St Mirren. | SNS Group

“This is a big opportunity. I want to come here and show my talent and my levels. It’ll be good for me to come and hopefully help the team to win the league again and do well in Europe.”

A statement on the Manchester City website confirmed the departure of Simpson-Pusey, who has been in the Manchester City since 2013 and has made six senior appearances under Guardiola.

“Jahmai Simpson-Pusey has joined Celtic on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance,” the English Premier League club wrote. “The centre-back’s first campaign away from City since joining the Club’s Academy at Under-9s level will be spent in Glasgow with the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

Man City wish academy graduate well

“The 19-year-old made his senior debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in 2024/25, featuring as a second-half substitute in City’s 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

“Simpson-Pusey went on to make a further five appearances for the first team, including his bows in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, whilst also captaining our Premier League 2 squad to league phase and play-off victory.

“He was then named the Premier League 2 Player of the Season after a starring role in City’s nine clean sheets en route to two trophy lifts. That made him the first defender to receive the award.

“Technical and commanding, Simpson-Pusey also led City’s Under-18s out at the Etihad Stadium when we beat Leeds United 4-0 in our FA Youth Cup final triumph in 2023/24. Now, he will be looking to gain regular first-team experience with Celtic throughout 2025/26.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to wish Jahmai the very best of luck this season.”