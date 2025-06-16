Monday morning transfer bulletin involving Rangers, Celtic and several Scotland internationals

With the transfer window now open, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Scottish football...

Contract clause has 16-cap Scotland international in demand

Scotland international Oli McBurnie is at the centre of a transfer tussle after emerging as a key transfer target for three EFL Championship clubs this summer after Las Palmas’ relegation from La Liga activated a clause in his contract. The 28-year-old striker enjoyed a fruitful campaign in the Spanish top flight last season, after moving to the club with fellow international teammate Scott McKenna, providing nine goal contributions in 34 appearances.

His time at Estadio de Gran Canaria looks set to come to an end this summer though, with the club’s relegation activating a clause that allows him to leave on a free transfer. Several EFL Championship have now been alerted to McBurnie’s availability, with big spending Birmingham City said to be leading the chase. Former clubs Swansea City and Sheffield United have also been credited with an interest, as well as Hull City. However, according to a report from Alan Nixon, the big-spending Blues are leading the race for signature.

Oli McBurnie has been linked with a return to England. | Getty Images

Celtic star linked as Euro giants ‘weigh up’ £15m deal

RB Leipzig are ready to test Celtic with a £15million bid for star Nicolas Kuhn this summer, as the Bundesliga giants look to bring their former winger back to the Red Bull Arena. According to SunSport, the 25-year-old is being eyed up by several clubs in the German top flight after providing 36 goal contributions last season - including a memorable brace in Celtic’s 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

The report claims the Scottish champions do not want to lose Kuhn, but that his ambition to play for the German national team means a move back to the Bundesliga could appeal to him. “People know playing for Germany is my ambition,” Kuhn said in March. “I have always said that for them to come for me, I would have to get my assists and get my goals with Celtic. My goal is to break into the national team.” Nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year, Kuhn cost just £3million when he moved to Celtic Park from Austrian club Rapid Vienna in January 2024.

Nicolas Kuhn is a target for several Bundesliga clubs. | PA

Forgotten 51-Scotland man targeted for statement move

Wrexham are eyeing an ambitious move for TWO Scotland internationals, with club chairmen - and Hollywood megastars - Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds looking to add EFL Championship experience to their squad following their promotion to the English second tier. The Welsh side, who have achieved three successive promotions, will play in the division for the first time since the 1981–82 season and are eyeing up a move for 51-cap Scotland international Stuart Armstrong after his release from Sheffield Wednesday, with Owls teammate and captain Barry Bannan also said to be of interest.

The 51-cap former Celtic midfielder had joined the Hillsborough outfit on transfer deadline day in January, cutting short his stay at MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps after just four months, but found himself released at the end of the most recent campaign. His availability has now led Wrexham to launch a move for the midfielder, who turns 34 later this year. According to FootballLeagueWorld, the Red Dragons want to make a ‘statement’ with the double signing.

Newly promoted Wrexham want a pair of Scotland internationals ahead of their EFL Championship season. | Getty Images

Rangers man makes commitment

Rangers midfielder Nedim Bajrami appears to have shut down talk of a summer departure, saying he is “currently only focused” on playing for the Ibrox club. The Albanian international moved to Glasgow almost a year ago, signing from Italian outfit Sassuolo for a fee of around £3.4million, but struggled in his debut campaign at the club and found himself out of the team in the latter stages of the campaign.