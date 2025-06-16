Rangers swap deal mooted for in-demand hitman as EPL sides quoted 'high price' for 16-goal star

Rangers are said to have set a ‘high price’ for their in-demand hitman.

Rangers have told interested clubs they will demand a ‘high price’ for star striker Hamza Igamane this summer, according to reports in France.

The Moroccan international has courted interest from the English Premier League for a number of months, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton both linked to the 22-year-old during the January transfer window. That interest does not appear to have subsided in the post-season either, with reports in Europe claiming clubs are circling for the Rangers hitman.

A £2million signing from AS Far last summer, Igamane had an impressive debut campaign in Glasgow, scoring 16 goals in all competitions - including a memorable late winner in a 3-2 win over rivals Celtic in March. Capable of playing as a main striker, or on the left-hand side of a front three, the youngster had adapted well to the Scottish Premiership, and has shown his goal scoring instincts in Europe too, scoring four times during the club’s Europa League campaign last season.

Rangers striker Hamza Igamane has transfer interest from the English Premier League. | SNS Group

His form has led to a trio of English top flight clubs being linked to a potential transfer ahead of the new season, though Rangers hold all the cards due to Igamane still having four years to run on his current deal at Ibrox. As interest in the player grows, new reports claim it will take a ‘high price’ for the club to even considering selling the Moroccan.

“Three teams looking for a number 9 are very interested in Igamane,” claim Footmercato. “West Ham, who are eyeing a striker, have set their sights on Lucas Stassin (ASSE) as well as the Moroccan striker (Igamane), who the Hammers are very fond of. The same goes for Everton, who are looking to bring fresh blood to their attack, as neither Beto, nor Armando Broja, nor Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose contract expires in June 2025, have been satisfactory.

“As for Brentford, the situation is similar, with their attack too reliant on the Wissa-Mbeumo duo. The latter is reportedly leaving for Manchester United or Arsenal. However, for all suitors, it will be necessary to pay a high price to convince Rangers to sell Igamane.”

However, one potential option that could tempt Rangers to sell would be if Everton included ex-Ibrox academy product Nathan Patterson in a swap deal, according to a new report. LiverpoolWorld say that Patterson “would relish the chance to return to Rangers and the club he supports but this time as the first choice with [James] Tavernier as his back up.” The Toffees have also been linked to Ivorian midfielder Mohamed Diomande.