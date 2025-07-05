A round-up of how the Scottish Premiership sides got on in pre-season friendlies

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs signed off their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands with a 6-3 defeat by Dutch side Ajax in De Toekomst.

David Gray’s Easter Road outfit had drawn 0-0 with MSV Duisburg earlier in the week, but they found the step up in quality too hot to handle on Saturday lunchtime as the Amsterdam side ran riot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under new head coach John Heitinga, Ajax were 5-1 up after 35 minutes thanks to doubles from Steven Berghuis and Mika Godts, plus a strike from Kian Fitz-Jim. Martin Boyle had scored for Hibs earlier in the first half.

Steven Berghuis scored twice for Ajax against Hibs. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Hibs did improve after the break and while Ahmetcan Kaplan made it 6-1 on 54 minutes, substitutes Junior Hoilett and Kieron Bowie provided some cosmetic surgery to the scoreline with goals later in the second half.

Hibs are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on German third-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen in Edinburgh as part of their 150th anniversary celebrations.

Elsewhere on Saturday, St Mirren were 2-1 winners over MK Dons in Spain thanks to first-half strikes from Roland Idowu and Alex Iacovitti. Earlier in the pre-season training camp, the Buddies had drawn 1-1 with Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee prevail, draw at Gayfield

New Dundee striker Emile Acquah was on target as Steven Pressley’s men defeated Brechin City 3-0 at Glebe Park. Simon Murray and a trialist also netted for the Dee.

Just down the coast, Arbroath and Dundee United drew 1-1 at Gayfield in David Gold’s testimonial. Bert Esselink put the Tangerines ahead early on, only for an own goal by goalkeeper Ruaridh Adams to level matters.