Celtic 'film set' exit confirmed for star man as club releases statement on latest departure
Celtic have confirmed that Nicolas Kuhn has completed his transfer to Italian side Como 1907, with the winger agreeing a long-term deal with the Serie A club.
The 24-year-old German move have bank the Scottish champions a huge profit, with the fee paid by Cesc Fabregas’ side believed to be around £16.5million before add-ons, representing a sizeable profit on a player Celtic signed from Rapid Wien for just £3million only 17 months ago.
Linked with megabucks moves to RB Leipzig, Newcastle United and Brentford in recent months, Kuhn has opted to pen a four-year contract with I Lariani and could make his debut in the pre-season friendly clash with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli later this month, which is scheduled for July 23.
“I’m really excited to be here,” Kuhn told the Como FC website. “I had a long chat with the coach and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch, familiarise myself with the stadium and play in front of our fans. The decision was easy: the project is ambitious, and I want to be part of it, doing my best to help the team grow and achieve increasingly important goals. The city is beautiful — a real film set! I’m happy to start this new adventure in such a beautiful place”.
Celtic thanked Kuhn for his contribution during his one-and-a-half year stay at Parkhead, where he won five trophies, scoring 21 goals last season as the Hoops claimed a domestic double. He was nominated for the SWFA Scottish footballer of the year last season, but lost out to teammate Daizen Maeda for the award.
Kuhn notably scored twice in a 5-0 win against Dundee United that secured Celtic’s fourth consecutive, and record equalling 55th, league title, while he also scored a brace in a memorable 3-1 Champions League win against his former side RB Leipzig last season.
A short statement on the Celtic website read: “Everyone at Celtic thanks Nicolas for his contribution to the club and we wish him every success in the future.”
