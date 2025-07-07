The latest Scottish football transfer news on Monday morning, including the latest rumours from Celtic, Rangers and a Scotland international.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is Monday morning’s latest Scottish transfer news including the latest rumours surrounding Celtic, Rangers and a Scotland international defender.

Scott McKenna has been linked with a return to Scotland this summer. | SNS Group

Scotland international ‘open’ to move

Scotland centre-back Scott McKenna has emerged as a target for a trio of Scottish Premiership clubs this summer, according to reports. The 28-year-old former Nottingham Forest man joined La Liga outfit Las Palmas last season alongside fellow Scot Oli McBurnie, but was unable to prevent the Spanish club from being relegated despite some positive early performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to SportsBoom, the defender could now be set for a return to Scotland, with Celtic, Rangers and Hibs all expressing an interest in signing the 39-cap international. The report claims that there have been previous attempts to bring McKenna back to the Scottish Premiership, though it is understood the player’s wage demands scuppered any potential deal. The report adds that McKenna, and teammate McBurnie, ‘would welcome’ the chance to play in Scotland following their sole season in the Spanish top flight.

Mikey Johnston is no longer set to depart West Bromwich Albion, according to reports. | Getty Images

Celtic to miss out on transfer windfall

Former Celtic academy star Mikey Johnston’s dream move to Flamengo appears to have collapsed, after a fresh report claimed the Brazilian giants have ‘pulled out’ of a deal for the Republic Of Ireland forward. Johnston’s current club West Bromwich Albion had accepted a £5million offer from Malvadão over the weekend, with Johnston set to travel to Rio to undergo a medical in a transfer that was expected to land Celtic a transfer windfall due to an sell-on clause agreed by the club last summer.

The Irishman joined the Baggies from the Hoops last summer after an explosive loan spell in the Midlands, but failed to replicate his form last season as the EFL Championship side missed out on a spot in the playoffs. Following the appointment of Ryan Mason as the club’s new head coach, Johnston looked set to make a major summer move to Flemengo. However, according to Brazilian reporter Letícia Marques, the deal is now set fall through due to ‘negative backlash’ from fans over the deal. Marques claims the alleged deal ‘created internal pressure’, with Flamengo now backing away from the deal with ex-Hoops youngster.

Ex-Rangers managerial candidate Davide Ancelotti has landed his first role as head coach. | Getty Images

Former Rangers target lands major move

Ex-Rangers managerial target Davide Ancelotti has bounced back from the disappointment of losing out to Russell Martin in the race to be the next Ibrox boss by landing the first head coach role of his career. The 35-year-old was said to be in the running to become the next Rangers manager earlier this summer, following his departure from the role of Real Madrid assistant manager, prior to the ex-Southampton boss’ appointment in Govan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked alongside his father Carlo at Everton, Bayern Munich and - most recently - Real Madrid in recent seasons, Ancelotti had been keen on taking on a head coach role of his own, and was ‘close’ to landing his first major role at Rangers prior to Martin’s appointment last month, according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. However, according to Geglobo, Ancelotti has now sealed a deal that will see him become new head coach at Botafogo in the Brazilian top flight.

Jamie Vardy has been linked with a move to Rangers this summer.

Rangers Vardy party update

Rangers head coach Russell Martin has told supporters they should ‘expect the team to look different in a week’, but refused to comment on rumours surrounding ex-Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy with a move to the club. The new boss took charge of his first game as manager at Ibrox on Sunday as his side recovered to draw 2-2 with Club Brugge in their opening pre-season friendly, and was asked directly about the reported interest in the 38-year-old former England striker.

“I’ve been asked about so many players,” said Martin. “Some are miles away, some on the money. I’m not going to give you an answer on that. You’ll find out who’s real and who isn’t. I definitely want to do more and probably some players need to move on because the squad is going to look very big and heavy. So it will definitely look different.”

Nicolas Kuhn is set to join Como from Celtic after the two clubs agreed a fee of £16.5million at the weekend. | SNS Group

Celtic medical planned

Nicolas Kuhn is edging closer to the Celtic Park exit door, with Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph reporting that the German forward is due to travel to Italy today to undergo a medical with Como. The German has been linked with departure from the Scottish champions for a number of months now, after an impressive first full season in Glasgow saw him bag 21 goals in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a return to RB Leipzig in recent weeks, while Brentford, Newcastle United and Fulham have also been credited with an interest in Kuhn, who signed for Celtic in a £3million transfer from Rapid Wien just 17 months ago. However, it now looks like Kuhn will instead complete a move to Italy this summer, with numerous reports saying the Serie A outfit had agreed a deal worth around £16.5million over the weekend for the Celtic star. It is believed that further add-ons could potentially increasing the final figure for Kuhn, who is said to have agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the ambitious Italian side.