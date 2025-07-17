Full details ahead of the pre-season clash between Celtic and Newcastle at Celtic Park this weekend.

Celtic will step up their pre-season preparations with a visit from English Premier League club Newcastle United at Celtic Park this weekend.

Their fourth pre-season test of the summer, the Hoops will enter the game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Sporting CP on Wednesday night, where goals from Reo Hatate and Luke McCowan helped Brendan Rodgers’ end their mini-tour of Portugal on a high.

As for the visiting Magpies, they kicked off their pre-season campaign with a comfortable 4-0 victory Carlisle United last weekend in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Newcastle United academy. Goals from Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Ben Parkinson saw the home side ease to victory in the north east.

Eddie Howe’s side will now make the journey to Celtic to face the Scottish champions in the sole home game of their pre-season campaign, before they jet off to the Italy to face Dutch giants Ajax at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Lake Como next Thursday.

Want to catch every minute of Celtic’s glamour friendly at the weekend? Here are all the details ahead of the match, including how to watch live:

Celtic v Newcastle United match details

Date and Time: Saturday 19 July 2025. Kick-off: 3pm.

Saturday 19 July 2025. Kick-off: 3pm. Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Scotland.

Celtic v Newcastle United TV channel

The game has not been chosen for broadcast in the UK and Ireland, and is only available via streaming services and in some countries abroad.

Celtic v Newcastle United live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via the club’s streaming service CelticTV. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here. The game will also be streamed live via NUFC TV.

Global coverage

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

China: ZhiBo8

ZhiBo8 South Korea: Coupang Play

Coupang Play Norway: VG+

Celtic v Newcastle United highlights