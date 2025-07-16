Celtic deal imminent, Rangers linked to £12m ace, ex-Hibs star returns - Scottish transfers

The latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and beyond on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some of top transfer stories and gossip from around Scottish football on Wednesday afternoon...

Ex-Hibs star returns - and nears switch

Former Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan looks set to make a return to football after 14-months away from the game after impressing on trial at St Johnstone earlier this week. The 29-year-old been without a club since being released by Salford City in May 2024 but impressed for Simo Valakari’s side during the 1-1 friendly draw with Dundee United on Tuesday night. Mallan, who has battled back from a foot injury that has sidelined him for the last 18 months, is now a confirmed summer talks for the Perthshire side.

“I really admire the boy coming in to play the game,” said Valakari.” He showed more than enough. I’d like to talk with him about staying here. Now it’s a matter of seeing what Stevie thinks. He’s a good footballer. I know he wanted to play as much as possible, he looked very good and did very well to play 90 minutes after one training session.

Ex-Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan is set to make a surprise return to Scotland. | SNS Group

Scotland striker switches SWPL clubs

Scotland Women striker Abi Harrison has completed a move to Glasgow City following the expiration of her contract with Celtic earlier this summer. The 19-cap striker returned to the SWPL last month following four-year stint at Bristol City, signing for Elena Sadiku’s side last January, but was unable to nail down a regular starting XI spot and has opted to move across to city to sign for Leanne Ross’ side.

“I’m delighted to be here,” said Harrison “As soon as I spoke to Leanne Ross and Leanne Crichton, I knew it was the place I wanted to be. It is the best place that will get the best out of me and make me fall back in love with football, so I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Scotland striker Abi Harrison has signed for Glasgow City following her departure from Celtic.

Rangers tipped to strengthen key position

It would be ‘no surprise’ if Rangers boss Russell Martin aims to reunite with Southampton stopper Gavin Bazunu at Ibrox this summer, according to Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman. The Light Blues head coach has only Jack Butland and Liam Kelly to call on as his senior goalkeeper options currently, with Martin thought to be keen to add across many areas of the pitch ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season beginning in early August. The goalkeeper, who cost the St. Mary’s club £12million when he joined from Manchester City in 2022, spent last season on loan to Standard Liège, but struggled for regular game time.

Bazunu did play a key role for Southampton during their 2023/24 promotion season though, and Goodman believes a move would make sense for both parties this summer. “It wouldn't be the biggest surprise [if Bazunu reunites with Martin],” Goodman told talkSPORTBET. “Russell puts real implicit faith in goalkeepers playing out from the back and he had massive faith in Gavin Bazunu. I remember him making several ricks actually at the start of their promotion season and Russell was very staunch in his defence and took responsibility because he wants his goalkeepers to play with their feet.”

Gavin Bazunu has been tipped to make a summer switch to Rangers by a leading Sky Sports pundit. | Getty Images

Celtic deal imminent

J-League outfit Kawasaki Frontale have confirmed that reported Celtic transfer target Shin Yamada has left the club in order to ‘complete the necessary procedures to enable him to transfer to a club overseas’. The 25-year-old bagged 19 goals in the Japanese top flight during the 2024 campaign, and is reported to have been targeted by ‘several’ clubs this summer. However, it is the Scottish champions that look to have won the race for his signature.

Described as a ‘penalty box striker’, the 25-year-old is expected to arrive in Glasgow in the coming days to complete a £1.5million transfer at Parkhead, where he will link up with fellow countrymen Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and new signing Hayato Inamura.