Here is your Friday evening transfer bulletin as Celtic, Kilmarnock and Dundee United announce new arrivals, Rangers close in on Russell Martin’s first signing, Liverpool complete a club record £100million deal, plus an update on Lennon Miller...

Rangers agree loan signing

Rangers are set to secure the first new signing of the Russell Martin era after agreeing a loan deal with Bournemouth for defender Max Aarons. According to reports, the 25-year-old right-back will join on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League side who no obligation to buy. Aarons, who was capped 27 times for England's U21s, spent last season on loan at Valencia. He is a former teammate of Martin with the pair having played together at Norwich City.

Rangers have already signed Lyall Cameron from Dundee after a pre-contract deal that was agreed in January, but Aarons will become the first new signing to be recruited by Martin. Croatian centre-back Luka Jelenic, who plays for Osijek, is also a reported target for the Rangers boss along with Leicester City defender Conor Coady.

Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons is heading to Rangers on loan. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

United sign African midfielder

Dundee United have completed the signing of Guinea-Bissau midfielder Panutche Camara. The 28-year-old midfield enforcer impressed for Crawley Town last season and pens a two-year-deal at Tannadice. Manager Jim Goodwin said: "Panutche will significantly improve both the physicality and technical ability of our midfield. He is an aggressive ball-winner, and displays excellent composure and creativity when in possession across the park. His professionalism, work ethic, and adaptability make him a natural fit for the culture we’re building here. We believe he’ll not only bring immediate quality to our squad but also serve as a role model for younger players coming through the system."

Another ex-Celtic player returns

Goalkeeper Ross Doohan has returned to Celtic on a three-year deal. The 27-year-old, who came through the ranks of Celtic’s academy, was without a club following his release from Aberdeen last month after a two-year spell at Pittodrie. It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Doohan following his Scotland debut against Liechtenstein. “I’m over the moon," he said. “Coming through the academy, spending eleven years there and now to be coming back, it’s an amazing feeling. It was always the dream to come back. I’m buzzing to get going and to meet all the boys.”

Ross Doohan made his Scotland debut against Liechtenstein last week and has now signed for Celtic after departing Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Liverpool complete record signing

Premier League champions Liverpool have completed the £100million club-record signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The deal for the 22-year-old Germany international could potentially become a British record as there are £16m of add-ons included, which would surpass the existing mark of £115m which Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo in 2023. It is understood Liverpool will be happy to pay these “aspirational bonuses” as it will mean they have enjoyed considerable success at elite level.

Wirtz has signed a five-year contract and the capture of one of Europe’s most highly-rated talents is seen as a significant coup for the club having initially faced competition from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Wirtz is Liverpool’s second signing of the summer, following close friend and Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield, and with the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Marmadashvilli joining next month after a deal was agreed a year ago spending has already reached £175m. That is set to be pushed beyond the £200m mark with a £40m fee agreed for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, whose arrival could also pave the way for Andy Robertson to complete a move to Atletico Madrid with the Spanish giants keen to recruit the Scotland captain this summer.

Lennon Miller is expected to depart Motherwell this summer - but no official offers have been received as yet. | Getty Images

Lennon Miller ‘would relish’ move abroad

Motherwell and Scotland midfielder Lennon Miller would relish a move abroad, according to his father. The 18-year-old has been the subject of speculation linking him with clubs in England, Scotland, Belgium, Italy, France and Germany and Lee Miller is sure his son would thrive in any environment. Miller has a year left on his Fir Park contract and is expected to attract a number of bids this summer, although the anticipated rush has yet to kick off.

When asked about a potential move abroad for his son, former Hearts and Aberdeen striker Miller said: “He would relish it. Yes he is close with his family, and will always be close. But if he did move abroad, he would just go on with it, he’s quite a chilled out character. He’s had a lot to deal with in his life and he just took it in his stride and went from strength to strength, so I’m pretty sure wherever he goes, he’ll then kick on again.

"Nothing has happened as yet. Yes, there’s speculation and talk on Twitter etc but it’s a different club every day. It’s quite funny watching it and seeing how it’s progressing but essentially nobody has made any bids for him Yes, he would like to further his career down the line but we’ll just need to see what happens.”

Killie sign 6ft 7in striker

Kilmarnock have continued their signing spree with the addition of 6ft 7in striker Marcus Dackers. Dackers arrives from Morecambe, where he scored one goal in 39 appearances. The 22-year-old was previously with Salford and has loan experience with Southend, Woking and Altrincham. Dackers, who has signed a one-year deal, said on the Kilmarnock website: “I am really happy to be here, it’s my first time in Scotland playing football. I spoke to the manager a few days ago and after that I just wanted to get the deal done. I’ve been on a lot of loans now and it feels like a new chapter in my career, it’s a good opportunity for me and I think it’s the right move for me at this point in my career.”