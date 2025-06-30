'Massive' Celtic move as transfer window business gathers pace for Brendan Rodgers

Striker takes advice from O’Riley after switch from Fulham

Teenage striker Callum Osmand has become Celtic’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window after the 19-year-old joined the Scottish champions from Fulham.

Osmand described the switch north as a “massive move” and has penned a four-year deal with Celtic, deciding to turn down a new contract with the English Premier League outfit. It remains to be seen whether the Englishman will be used in the first team or the development squad but after the announcement of his transfer, Osmand explained what it means to him to join the club.

“It feels unbelievable to be here and I am so happy to be here,” said Osmand. “It is a big step for me and I am excited to get going. It’s a massive move and I can’t wait to step out at Celtic Park in front of all the fans.

“When I spoke to the manager, he was really positive. The plan and pathway he has set out for the club is top, so it’s exciting with the pathway he has for me. He has set out what he wants from me and it is all really positive, so I can’t wait to get going now.”

Osmand revealed that he took counsel from former Fulham and Celtic player Matt O’Riley on leaving English football. “I’ve also spoken to Matt O’Riley on the phone, so he has given me advice,” he continued. “He was telling me about how big the club is, how amazing the fans are and it’s a new life really. So excited is definitely the word for me.”

Osmand is the latest arrival at Parkhead following the signings of Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan and Benjamin Nygren, with the deal subject to international clearance.

Osmand a ‘highly-rated young striker’

“We are really pleased to bring Callum to Celtic,” said manager Brendan Rodgers. “He is a highly-rated, talented young player. He has some real attributes. He’s a quick and powerful striker and I’m really looking forward to working with him. I’m sure he can be really successful with us.”

Osmand will compete for a place in Celtic’s forward line as a No 9 with Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny, who were all at the club last season.

Celtic remain very active in the transfer window, with a deal for left-sided Japanese defender Hayato Inamura now very close. The 23-year-old has been granted permission by his J-League club Abirex Niigata to join the Glasgow side after a fee was agreed between the two parties.

Inamura, who only joined Abirex last year, took to social media to explain his departure from the relegation-threatened side.

“I have decided to transfer overseas,” wrote Inamura. “As a result, I will be leaving the club. First of all, I am sorry for making this decision when the team is in a difficult situation. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the supporters for the love they have shown me over the past two years.

“When I heard my name being chanted at the opening game of this season, I felt a great sense of responsibility and awareness. I wanted to make this team win, and I wanted to make all the supporters smile every week. This feeling was my driving force.

“The atmosphere at the club is one of a big family. That is why I wanted to convey my passion for football and my feelings for the team on the pitch at this welcoming club.

“However, I came to the conclusion that it would be best to challenge myself overseas at this time. I know that not everyone will be happy to see me off, but I will fight tooth and nail so that one day you will all think that this decision was the right one and feel proud of me.

“I would like to thank everyone involved with Albirex Niigata for the support that allowed me to grow here. It is thanks to all of you that I was able to build the foundation as a professional football player.

“I will take all the experiences I have gained in Niigata to heart and head towards new challenges. I will do my best to make everyone proud. It was a short time of about two years, but thank you so much!”