The return of the Scottish Premiership season is now just weeks away, with supporters across the country counting down the days until their league opener in early August.

Celtic enter the new campaign with their eyes firmly set winning a fifth consecutive - and record 56th - title, though Rangers will hope to crash the party under new head coach Russell Martin.

Hibs have designs on ensuring their impressive third place finished from last season was no flash in the pan, though Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen will be hoping to oust the Easter Road side in order to claim a top three finish of their own.

Falkirk and Livingston will hope hoping to keep their heads above water after winning promotion back to the top flight, while Dundee, Motherwell and Kilmarnock will be hoping for a new manager bounce following their summer appointments.

But how will each team fare come the end of the campaign? Here is where every team is predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership table come May*.

*All odds are offered bet365 and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

12th: Livingston Promoted back to the top flight via the playoffs last season, David Martindale's team are tipped for relegation. That said, the title of the underdog may well suit them ahead of the new campaign. They have title odds of 1000/1.

11th: Falkirk Like their fellow promoted side Livingston, the Bairns are predicted to struggle upon their return to the Scottish Premiership. They have title odds of 1000/1.

10th: Dundee Ex-Scotland international Steven Pressley is the new man in the Den's Park dugout this season, but after losing key men Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan, they are tipped for a flirt with the relegation places. They have title odds of 750/1.