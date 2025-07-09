The latest Scottish football transfer news and beyond on Wednesday morning, including the latest rumours from Rangers, Celtic, Falkirk and more.

Dundee defender Luke Graham looks set to be handed a chance by new head coach Steven Pressley.

Falkirk transfer blow

Newly-promoted Premiership side Falkirk have been dealt a blow in their hopes of re-signing Dundee defender Luke Graham, who spent last season on loan at the club. The Dundee defender played 23 times for John McGlynn’s side as they achieved back-to-back promotions, and there was believed to be an interest in bringing him back to the Falkirk Stadium this summer.

However, those hopes look to have been dashed by Dundee’s new boss Steven Pressley, who is aiming to give him a shot in his first team after being impressed by the player in pre-season. “He's a great size,” said Pressley. “A great profile. He’s also got really good leadership skills on the pitch. He’s a really good communicator, which I like. That’s a little bit of a dying breed in football and he’s got that. He’s impressed me but I want him to take real ownership of his own career. I think if he does that, he’s got a real chance. I like him.”

Lionel Messi could be set to depart the MLS in December.

Messi linked to Saudi move

Argentina legend Lionel Messi could be set to depart Inter Miami after just two years with the American club. The 38-year-old footballing icon’s contract with the MLS outfit expire in December and, with no new deal yet agreed, several clubs are beginning to show interest in the player. Messi will continue with discussions over a new deal with Inter Miami, but it is now rumoured that Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli are ready to do “whatever it takes” to sign him when his deal comes to an end at the turn of the year, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

L'Equipe also report that the Al Ahli have made official contact about a potential mammoth deal to bring him to Saudi Arabia, though Inter Miami are desperate for their star man to stay at the club as they prepare to enter new stadium next season.

Both Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane are linked with departures from Rangers this summer. | SNS Group

Rangers exits ‘stalled’

Rangers have turned down a new bid from AEK Athens for striker Cyril Dessers, according to transfer guru Sacha Tavolieri. The 31-year-old Nigerian has been linked with a move away from Ibrox throughout the summer, despite being the Scottish Premiership’s top goal scorer last season. It is thought a bid of around £4million has been made for the forward, though the Gers are looking for a figure closer to £5m. As per the report, the forward is keen on completing the move, with Dessers believed to have already agreed personal terms.

Dessers’ strike partner Hamza Igamane’s well-documented summer move to Lille has also hit a snag, with Tavolieri claiming there’s “a gap regarding the transfer fee that the new Scottish management is unwilling to accept”, adding: “The Moroccan has been clear — he wants to join Lille, with whom he already has an agreement.”

Gustaf Lagerbielke has departed Celtic. | SNS Group

Celtic confirm departure

Celtic have announced that Swedish international centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke has completed a £2m move to Braga. The defender has become the Hoops the sixth outgoing of the summer, following the departures of Greg Taylor, Daniel Cummings, Scott Bain, Matthew Anderson and Maik Nawrocki.

The 25-year-old had already travelled to Austria to link up with the Braga squad for their pre-season training camp after completing a medical yesterday, but took time to thank Celtic fans via social media following his two-season stay at Celtic Park. “I want to thank you for the past two years,” said Lagerbielke. “To all the players I had the privilege to get to know and share a pitch with, to the staff who have always been there and that I’ve learnt a lot from. An extra big thank you to all the supporters for always being there with the team and making this club so special. I wish you the best of luck for the future and that Glasgow continues to be green and white.”

Elsewhere, Celtic youngster Jude Bonner is set to sign for Scottish Championship side Ayr United on a season-long loan deal, where he will link-up with former Hoops captain Scott Brown.

Djeidi Gassama is expected to join Rangers this summer. | PA

Rangers deal ‘imminent’

Rangers head coach Russell Martin is closing in on his sixth signing of the summer after it emerged that Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama was “on the brink” of completing a move to Ibrox. According to a report in the Sheffield Star, the 21-year-old is set to put paper on a four-year-deal with the Glasgow giants, with the two clubs believed to have agreed an undisclosed fee for the transfer of the player.