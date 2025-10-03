The Cure will headline the Edinburgh Summer Sessions in 2026. | Getty Images

Tickets for The Cure, Teddy Swims, Doja Cat, Super Furry Animals and more go on sale today.

It was a bumper week for Scottish gigs being announced, with a number of amazing artists announcing gigs in the country.

From The Cure and Teddy Swims’ being confirmed as Summer Sessions headliners to massive OVO Hydro shows lined up by artists such as Doja Cat and Tame Impala, many of us will already be eagerly awaiting the next payday as tickets go on sale.

Here are all of the top tickets on sale on Friday, October 3 for upcoming gigs in Scotland.

Here are all of the upcoming concerts in Scotland you can get tickets for today - including when they go on sale.

The Cure : 9am

: 9am The Last Dinner Party : 9am

: 9am Tame Impala : 9am

: 9am Doja Cat : 10am

: 10am Teddy Swims : 10am

: 10am Super Furry Animals : 10am

: 10am Stiff Little Fingers : 10am

: 10am Ethel Cain : 10am

: 10am Belle and Sebastian : 10am

: 10am Unknown Mortal Orchestra : 10am

: 10am Geese: 10am

The Cure

The Cure’s will headline an Edinburgh Summer Session on Sunday, August 23 2026 with help from Mogwai, Slowdive and Just Mustard, with tickets going on sale at 9am today.

The Last Dinner Party

Adding an additional Scottish show to their tour this year, The Last Dinner Party will play Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on Tuesday, November 18 with tickets on sale at 10am.

Tame Impala

Tame Impala will play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Monday, May 11 2026, with tickets on sale at 9am.

Doja Cat

As part of her 2026 world tour, Doja Cat will return to the OVO Hydro on Thursday, May 21 with tickets on sale at 10am today.

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims will headline Glasgow Summer Sessions on Sunday, June 28 2026, alongside Lauren Spencer Smith and Jordan Rakei with tickets on sale at 10am.

Super Furry Animals

With an extra date added due to demand, for their reunion tour Super Furry Animals will play two shows at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9 2026 with tickets for both on sale at 10am today.

Stiff Little Fingers

Northern Irish punk band Stiff Little Fingers will play two nights at the Barrowland Ballroom on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, 2026 with tickets on sale for both at 10am today.

Ethel Cain

In addition to her 2025 Glasgow show this weekend, Ethel Cain will perform at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Tickets for her gig next year will go on sale at 10am.

Belle and Sebastian

Belle and Sebastian are set to play Caird Hall in Dundee on Saturday, June 20 2026, with tickets on sale at 10am today.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Unknown Mortal Orchestra will perform at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on Thursday, March 26 2026, with tickets on sale today at 10am.

Geese

With an additional Glasgow show added due to demand, Geese will perform at the Barrowland Ballroom on Wednesday, August 26 2026 with tickets on sale at 10am.

And there’s more...

In addition to all of those already mentioned, tickets for a number of gigs at SWG3 in Glasgow also go on sale today. This includes shows from the likes of Jazzy, Tinie Tempah, Kim Dracula, The Wonder Years and more.