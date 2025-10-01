Strictly The Professionals UK Tour to stop in three Scottish cities next year. | Contributed

The live Strictly The Professionals tour will stop in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen in 2026.

Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a treat as a new live tour with shows in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen has been announced.

Strictly The Professionals will head on a 26-date tour of the UK in 2026, with 11 professional dancers from the BBC show set to entertain audiences around the country.

It is in addition to the previously announced Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour which will head to UK arenas early next year.

Jowita Przystal with 2025 Strictly partner, Scottish TV presenter and writer Ross King. | BBC/Guy Levy

With a line-up including Julian Caillon, Vito Coppola, Neil Jones, Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk, Lauren Oakley, Jowita Przystal, Michelle Tsiakkas, Alexis Warr, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu, the dancers will also be accompanied by a live band and vocalists.

Strictly The Professionals: All Scottish shows

Scottish Strictly fans will have the chance to see the Professionals live in three cities across the country in March.

Some of the earliest dates on the tour, here are all of the Strictly The Professionals Scottish tour dates:

7.30pm on Friday, May 1 2026 - Edinburgh Playhouse

2.30pm on Saturday, May 2 2026 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

7.30pm on Sunday, May 3 2026 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Strictly The Professionals will begin at 10am on Friday, October 3.

Tickets will be available from each venue, as well as on sites such as Ticketmaster and AXS.

Strictly The Professionals presales

If you don’t want to wait for general sale to begin, there are several Strictly The Professionals presale options - though it varies from venue to venue.

Edinburgh presale

If you only want to see Strictly The Professionals in Edinburgh, then you can access presale tickets either through Ticketmaster or ATG+.

ATG+ is paid membership and unless you join, you won’t be able to access the Edinburgh Playhouse presale which will begin at 10am on Thursday, September 2.

There is also a Ticketmaster presale at 10am on Thursday, September 2 which is open to eligible account holders who will receive an email with further access details.

Glasgow presale

If you would rather head to Glasgow for Strictly The Professionals, then you can sign up to the Scottish Events Campus newsletter before 4pm on Wednesday, October 1 to receive access to the presale which will begin at 10am on 10am on Thursday, September 2.

Aberdeen presale

Finally, there are several presales for Strictly fans in Aberdeen. Like with Edinburgh, there is a Ticketmaster presale at 10am on Thursday, September 2 for those eligible.

There is also Three Presale for customers of the mobile network, which began at 10am on Wednesday, October 1.

Finally, there is venue presale from 10am on Thursday, September 2 for those signed up to the P&J Live newsletter.

How much are tickets to see Strictly The Professionals in Scotland?

Ticket prices for Strictly The Professionals upcoming Scottish tour dates will vary from venue to venue, with no exact prices given for all shows.

With that being said, we do know that it will cost between £42.25 and £64.95 to see the show live at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo.

Without further information, we can expect somewhat similar prices across the other Scottish shows though they could cost more or less than stated due to show timings, fees, seating and more.

Are there any restrictions?

One rule which applies across each Scottish show is that anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over 18. For the Edinburgh Playhouse performance, only those over the age of 3 will be permitted.

Otherwise, the only other stipulation across all dates is that no more than 8 tickets may be purchased per person and per household.