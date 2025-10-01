The Cure Presale: Here's how to get early access to tickets for their Edinburgh Summer Session
Presale tickets for The Cure’s massive outdoor gig in Edinburgh next summer are set to go on sale this morning.
Headlining Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Sunday, August 23, it will be just the third time the Robert Smith-fronted band have played Scotland since 1992.
If you’re keen to see them play hits from Lovecats to Friday I’m In Love Iive, then here is everything you need to know about The Cure Edinburgh presale tickets.
When is The Cure Edinburgh presale?
Presale for The Cure’s Edinburgh show will begin at 9am today (Wednesday, October 1).
All presales will end at 8am on Friday, October 3 - and hour before general sale begins at 9am.
How to access The Cure presale
There are five presale options for The Cure’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions gig.
The first is Artist Presale which can be accessed by signing up using this link on The Cure’s website.
There is also Summer Sessions presale, which can be accessed by subscribing to the event’s newsletter, here.
Fans can also access The Cure presale tickets via Gigs in Scotland, by registering for an account with the website.
Despite Robert Smith’s past issues with Ticketmaster, there is also a Ticketmaster presale which will see eligible fans receive an email with further access details.
Finally, there is Live Nation presale, which can be accessed by signing up for a My Live Nation account.
Are there any restrictions?
Because this is an outdoor, standing-only event, anyone attending must be over 14. Those under 15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or over, with one adult required per each 4 children under-16.
There is also a limit of 4 tickets per person and per household - any tickets in excess of this will be cancelled.
Who will support The Cure’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions Show?
The Cure will be joined during their show at the Royal Highland Showgrounds by Mogwai, Slowdive and Just Mustard.
Scottish post-rock band Mogwai released their most recent album The Bad Fire earlier this year, which is up for Scottish Album of the Year. They also have headline Scottish shows lined up for next year.
The leading figures of the early shoegaze scene Slowdive will also join The Cure in Edinburgh, as will experimental Irish rock band Just Mustard, which formed in 2015.
