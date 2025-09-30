The Cure announce 2026 Edinburgh Summer Sessions gig - here's how you can get tickets
Goth-pop legends The Cure have announced a massive outdoor gig in Scotland next summer.
The Robert Smith-fronted band, who biggest hits include Lovecats, Just Like Heaven and Friday I’m In Love, will headline at Edinburgh Summer Sessions on August 23.
Taking place at the Royal Highland Showgrounds, this very special performance marks only the third time the band have played in Scotland since 1992, making it a truly unmissable show.
Formed in Crawley, Sussex, and playing their first show in 1978, The Cure have performed close to 1,800 gigs to date over a career spanning almost five decades. They have released 14 studio albums, over 40 singles and have been a profound influence on contemporary music, their legacy cemented in 2019 with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This year saw the release of Mixes Of A Lost World, a triple album reimagining the hugely successful 2024 Cure album Songs Of A Lost World. Curated by frontman Smith and featuring contributions from artists such as Orbital, Paul Oakenfold and Four Tet, all Cure royalties benefitted War Child UK.
Three artists will provide support, including Scottish rock pioneers and ‘masters of their craft’, Mogwai, the atmospheric and timeless Slowdive, and one of the most exciting new bands of recent years, Just Mustard.
Fans signed up to the Summer Sessions database will have access to a presale from 9am on Wednesday, October 1 with the general on sale taking place from 9am on Friday, October 3 via www.smmrsessions.com/locations/edinburgh
