Former in Belfast in 1977, Stiff Little Fingers are one of the most iconic band to come out of Northern Ireland.

They released four albums of punk over four years at the height of the Troubles, before breaking up in 1982.

But the reformed in 1987 and have been together - in some form or other after numerous personnel changes - ever since.

Lead singer Jake Burns is the only member to have been with the band in all its incarnations, although original bass player Ali McMordie rejoined in 2006.

They have now released 10 studio albums, most recently 2014’s No Going Back.

They have now announced a new tour for 2026 and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two dates in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to join them at the Raise Your Voice Tour.

When are Stuff Little Fingers playing Glasgow?

Stiff Little Fingers play the Barrowland on two consecutive nights on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Doors will be at 7pm

When do tickets for Stiff Little Fingers go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 3. You can find them here.

How much are tickets to see Stiff Little Fingers at the Barrowland?

Tickets will be priced at £32 (plus £3.50 booking fee).

Are there any presales for Stiff Little Fingers tickets?

Somewhat unusually there don’t appear to be any presales for the Stiff Little Fingers tour. You can register for the latest updates - and any protential presales - by popping your email address in here.

Who will be supporting Stiff Little Fingers at the Barrowland?

Stiff Little Fingers will be supported by Essex ‘Britpunk’ band The Meffs.

Are there any age restrictions for the Stiff Little Fingers gigs?

It’s over-14s only, and anybody under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Stiff Little Fingers play at the Barrowland?

Stiff Little Fingers tend to play a fairly similar hit-packed set when they place live. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow.