Super Furry Animals are set to play a show in Glasgow next year, as part of their first live tour in a decade.

Super Furry Animals will play Glasgow during their first tour in more than a decade.

Super Furry Animals have announced their first live shows in a decade - including a night in Glasgow.

Surprising fans by announcing the UK and Ireland Supacabra 2026 tour, the Welsh band will head to cities including Dublin, Llandudno, Cardiff, Manchester and London with support across the six dates from bands including Getdown Services, Melin Melyn and Honeyglaze.

Formed of Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Daf Ieuan, Guto Pryce and Gruff Rhys, the news comes alongside the reissue of their 2005 album Love Kraft for its 20th anniversary.

Here is everything you need to know to get tickets for Super Furry Animals show in Glasgow.

Super Furry Animals 2026 tour dates: When are they playing Glasgow?

Super Furry Animals will perform in Glasgow on Friday, May 8 2026, following a show in Dublin.

After playing at the Barras, the group will head down to Wales where they will play Llandudno and Cardiff ahead of dates in Manchester and London.

Wednesday, May 6 - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Friday, May 8 - Glasgow, Barrowlands

Thursday, May 14 - Llandudno, Venue Cymru

Saturday, May 21 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Friday, May 22 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Super Furry Animals’ reunion tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 3.

Further ticket information can be found on the band’s website, or via sites including SeeTickets, Gigs in Scotland and Ticketmaster.

Super Furry Animals Presale

There are several Super Furry Animals presale options available for their upcoming tour.

The main presale will be through Super Furry Animals’ website, which you can sign up for here. This presale will go live at 10am on Wednesday, October 1.

Then, there is also Gigs in Scotland presale which will begin at 10am on Thursday, October 2. Access is open to all who have registered for an account with the website.

While this presale will not be available across all tour dates - limited to Llandudno, Cardiff, Manchester and London - there is also O2 Priority presale from 10am on Wednesday, October 1. This is open to either O2 or Virgin Media customers only.

Who will support Super Furry Animals in Glasgow?

For their Barrowland show, Super Furry Animals will be joined by disco rock duo Getdown Services who will provide support during all dates except London.

In addition to Getdown Services, Welsh band Melin Melyn are also set to provide support during their Cardiff show.