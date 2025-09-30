Ethel Cain has a date with Edinburgh. | AFP via Getty Images

The singer will be returning to Scotland next year.

Florida-born Ethel Cain (or Hayden Silas Anhedönia as her mum calls her) is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and model who rose to global fame with 2022 debut album Preacher's Daughter.

Hailed as one of the best of the year by critics, it’s a concept album about the character Ethel Cain and a prequel, Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You, was released earlier this year.

She is set to play a sold out gig at Glasgow’s O2 Academy this weekend, but those fans who missed out then will have another chance to see her in Scotland next year, with a gig in Edinburgh.

Here’s everything you need to know about bagging a ticket.

When is Ethel Cain playing Scotland?

Ethel Cain will play Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Doors will open at 7pm

When are tickets on sale for Ethel Cain?

Tickets for the tour, including the Glasgow O2 Academy gig, go onsale at 10am on Friday, October 3. You can find them here.

Make sure you have an account and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.

Are there any presales for Ethel Cain’s Glasgow gig?

As has become common, there are several ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

There is also an artist presale starting at 10am on Wednesday, October 1. To get your code just subscribe to the presake by entering your email address here.

Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting at 10am on Thursday, October 2. To access, register here.

Spotify will also have a presale starting at 10am on Thursday, October 2. If you follow her on Spotify and are one of her top listeners you will be sent a code.

How much will Ethel Cain’s Glasgow gig tickets cost?

Tickets will cost either £55, £49.50 or £38.50 depending on where you are sitting or standing (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Where else is Ethel Cain playing int he UK?

The Edinburgh date is one of only four UK and Ireland gigs planned for next year. She’ll also be playing:

June 19, 2026: Cardiff Castle

June 20, 2026: The Piece Hall, Halifax

June 23, 2026: O2 Acadamy, Birmingham,

June 27, 2026: Fairview Park, Dublin

Are there any age restrictions for Ethel Cain’s Edinburgh show?

It’s over-8s only and under-14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Ethel Cain play at the Usher Hall?

Here’s Ethel Cain’s current setlist. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Edinburgh.