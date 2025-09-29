Doja Cat will return to the OVO Hydro stage in Glasgow next year. | AFP via Getty Images

Here’s how to get tickets and presale for Doja Cat’s huge show in Glasgow next year.

Doja Cat has announced a show in Glasgow as part of a huge 2026 world tour.

The Tour Ma Vie World Tour will see the Grammy award-winning star perform at the OVO Hydro next May, with the upcoming show to be her first in Scotland since 2024.

With hit songs including Say So, Woman, and Kiss Me More, the news follows the release of her fifth studio album Vie last week.

Here is everything you need to know to get tickets for Doja Cat’s 2026 Glasgow tour date - including presales and prices.

Doja Cat UK and Ireland tour dates: When will the star play Glasgow?

Following a show in Ireland on Tuesday, May 19, Doja Cat will kick off the UK leg of her 2026 tour in Glasgow on Thursday, May 21 2026.

Tuesday, May 19 — Dublin, 3Arena

Thursday, May 21 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Saturday, May 23 — Manchester, Co-op Live

Tuesday, May 26 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Friday, May 29 — London, O2 Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Doja Cat will begin at 10am on Friday, October 3.

Tickets will be available from sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland.

For the best chance of purchasing tickets, fans are advised to register for an account with their preferred ticket site in advance of the sale beginning. Other advice includes using only one device and one browser tab when trying to buy tickets and making sure that you have a stable internet connection.

Only 6 tickets may be purchased per person and household.

Doja Cat presale

If waiting for general sale feels like it is too far away, then don’t panic. There are several presale options for Doja Cat’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates.

The first is artist presale which will be available to fans who purchase a copy of Doja Cat’s latest album Vie on her website by 7pm on Tuesday, September 30, or by using the “no purchase necessary” link. This presale will then begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 1.

Doja Cat will tour the UK and Ireland in 2026. | Getty Images for MTV

Also available across the majority of her upcoming UK shows is O2 Priority presale. For O2 and Virgin Media customers only, this presale will also open at 10am on Wednesday, October 1.

There is also Live Nation presale and Ticketmaster presale which will both begin at 10am on Thursday, October 2.

Doja Cat Glasgow presale

If you only care about seeing Doja Cat live in Glasgow, then you can broaden your chances of getting tickets with two additional presales.

The first is open only to OVO Customers who are registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards scheme, and will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 1.

The second is open to those with a Gigs in Scotland account and will start from 10am on Thursday, October 2.

At a Glance: Every Doja Cat Glasgow presale Doja Cat artist presale: For all tour dates

Presale opens at 10am on Wednesday, October 1

For access you must sign up here or order Vie via Doja Cat’s website before 7pm on Tuesday, September 30 Live Nation presale For all tour dates

Presale opens at 9am on Thursday, September 25

For access you must sign up for My Live Nation O2 Priority presale For most tour dates

Presale opens at 10am on Wednesday, October 1

For access you must be either a Virgin Media or O2 customer OVO presale: For Glasgow show only

Presale opens at 10am on Wednesday, October 1

Access for OVO customers registered for OVO Live only Gigs in Scotland presale: For Glasgow show only

Presale opens at 9am on Thursday, September 25

Access open to those with a Gigs in Scotland account

How much are Doja Cat tickets?

Ticket prices for Doja Cat will range from £52.45 to £133.05 (including fees) for the American star’s upcoming Glasgow show.

These prices will vary from venue to venue, based on factors including fees and ticket type.

That being said, looking at Doja Cat’s Birmingham tour date face value tickets appear to be priced as follows: £60, £75, £85, £90, or £105.

Are there any restrictions?

If you were planning on heading to see Doja Cat on tour in Glasgow, make sure that anyone you plan on taking with you is over the age of 8.