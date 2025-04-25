For the last few years, TikTok has had a massive impact on the music industry. With more than a billion active monthly users worldwide, the social media platform has played a central role in the evolution of pop culture, particularly when it comes to music.

Whether it’s short snippets of audio which punctuate a viral trend or a new superstar being discovered in real time, in the era of music streaming, TikTok has a huge influence over almost every aspect of the industry.

A recent report from TikTok and Luminate found that 84% of songs which appeared on the Billboard Global 200 in 2024 went viral on the app before they charted, and that engagement with music on TikTok strongly correlated with streaming volumes elsewhere.

The lightning fast pace at which TikTok operates means that – unlike almost any other platform – the app has the ability to propel rising stars into mainstream popularity, renew interest in older music, and turn previously unknown artists into “the next big thing” on an entirely new scale.

It was because of TikTok that Scottish musician Nathan Evans was discovered after posting videos of himself singing sea shanties. Inverness-born singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-Macleod signed a record deal after her track Complex went viral on the app.

With some of these artists touring Scotland in 2025, here are 16 artists who became popular on TikTok.

Canadian rapper and singer Bbno$ (pronounced "baby no money") has been making music since 2014, with a number of his songs going viral on TikTok. Known for hits such as Lalala – which was a massive viral trend – Edamame, It Boy and more, the artist's creative presence on social media only adds to his popularity online.

Back in 2019 Lil Nas X released the country rap song Old Town Road. With relentless promotion on social media, the track was picked up by TikTok users leading Lil Nas X to signing a record deal, collaborating with Billy Ray Cyrus on a remix, and eventually releasing an album.

Having just won Best Rap Album at the 67th Grammy Awards for Alligator Bites Never Heal – which includes songs such as Denial is a River, Nissan Altima and more – many would forget that Doechii first was recognised on TikTok. Her track Yucky Blucky Fruitcake, from her first EP in 2020, went viral on TikTok in 2022, leading to her signing a record deal.

While Olivia Rodrigo was already well on her way to a successful career having starred in a number of Disney Channel shows, the American singer-songwriter was propelled into the spotlight far more quickly as a result of her song Driver's License gaining traction on TikTok. With two albums now under her belt, Rodrigo has won a number of awards for her music including being recognised as Time's Entertainer of the Year in 2021.