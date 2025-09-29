Teddy Swims has been announced as a Glasgow Summer Sessions headliner. | Getty Images

Teddy Swims is the second headliner announced for Glasgow Summer Sessions next year.

Teddy Swims is set to headline an evening at Glasgow Summer Sessions next year.

The American singer-songwriter, who is best known for songs such as Lose Control, will perform alongside band Freak Freely at Bellahouston Park on Sunday, June 28 2026.

The second Summer Sessions act to be announced after My Chemical Romance, he will be joined by British-Canadian singer Lauren Spencer Smith and New Zealand musician Jordan Rakei.

If you missed out on seeing Teddy Swims at the OVO Hydro earlier this year, or you would like to see more, here is how you can get tickets.

Teddy Swims will headline at Glasgow Summer Sessions on Sunday, June 28 next year, as part of a series of UK and Ireland tour dates.

As well as his Scottish show, the star will perform at festivals including Isle of Wight and Belsonic, with dates also set for Exeter, Cardiff and more.

Saturday, June 20 2026 - Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

Monday, June 22 2026 - Belsonic, Belfast

Tuesday, June 23 2026 - Malahide Castle, Dublin

Thursday, June 25 2025 - Live at Powderham, Exeter

Friday, June 26 2026 - Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

Sunday, June 28 2026 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Wednesday, July 1 2026 - Lytham Festival, Lancashire

Wednesday, July 22 2026 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Teddy Swims will begin at 10am on Friday, October 3 via sites including Ticketmaster.

For the best chance of purchasing tickets, make sure to register for an account with your preferred ticket site in advance. Ticketmaster operate a waiting room up to 15 minutes before general sale will begin, with fans advised to join using only one browser tab and one device to avoid being mistaken for a bot.

Further advice includes ensuring you are somewhere with a stable internet connection and that you add your card details to your account before the sale begins.

Teddy Swims Presale Glasgow

If you’re not keen on waiting for general sale, there will be presale for Teddy Swims’ Glasgow show.

Artist presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 1, which fans can access by signing up to Teddy Swims’ newsletter.

Then, there will be Summer Sessions presale which is open to those signed up to the event newsletter. This presale will begin at 10am on Thursday, October 2. #

Teddy Swims performs on a stop of the I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour, which visited Glasgow in 2025. | Getty Images

There will then be Gigs in Scotland presale from 10am on Thursday, October 2, which will be available to those who have an account on the website.

In addition, there is also Ticketmaster presale for Teddy Swims which will take place from 10am on Thursday, October 2.

How much will Teddy Swims tickets cost?

We don’t yet know how much tickets will cost for Teddy Swims’ Glasgow Summer Session.

Tickets for his previous show in Glasgow cost between £35.75 and £86.85. Meanwhile, for My Chemical Romance’s headline show at Bellahouston Park next summer regular tickets cost either £98.26 or £140.56.

Are there any restrictions?

Only those over the age of 14 will be permitted at Teddy Swims’ Glasgow show next year, with anyone under 16 to be accompanied by an adult who is 21 or older.