Tame Impala to perform huge show in Glasgow next year - here's how to get tickets, with prices and presales

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:01 BST
Tame Impala will head to Glasgow on tour in 2026. placeholder image
Tame Impala will head to Glasgow on tour in 2026. | Getty Images
If you want to see Tame Impala at the OVO Hydro in 2026, here is how you can access presale tickets and how much they will cost.

Tame Impala have announced a huge Glasgow tour date for next year, with tickets set to go on sale soon.

The project of Australian artist Kevin Parker, Tame Impala will perform at the OVO Hydro in May as part of a 2026 UK and Europe tour in support of his fifth album, Deadbeat.

Best known for songs including Feels Like We Only Go Backwards and The Less I Know the Better, Tame Impala are also scheduled to play shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin.

Here is everything you need to know about Tame Impala tickets and presales - including what ticket prices will be like.

Tame Impala UK and Ireland tour dates

Tame Impala are set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Monday, May 11 next year. Towards the end of the tour, it will follow three shows in England earlier that month.

  • Thursday, May 7 2026 – The O2 – London, United Kingdom
  • Friday, May 8 2026 – Co-op Live Arena – Manchester, United Kingdom
  • Saturday, May 9 2026 – Utilita Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom
  • Monday, May 11 2026 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, United Kingdom
  • Wednesday, May 13 2026 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Tame Impala will begin at 9am on Friday, October 3 via sites including Ticketmaster.

For the best chance of purchasing tickets, make sure to register for an account with the site ahead of time as Ticketmaster operate a waiting room up to half an hour before general sale begins.

Tame Impala will release new album Deadbeat on October 17, 2025.placeholder image
Tame Impala will release new album Deadbeat on October 17, 2025. | Irie Calkins

Further advice includes logging in on only one device and with one browser tab, and making sure that you are somewhere with a stable internet connection.

Only 6 tickets may be purchased per person and household, and any order exceeding that will be cancelled.

Tame Impala Presale

If you don’t want to wait for general sale to begin, there are several Tame Impala presales.

There is artist presale which will be available to anyone who has pre-ordered Deadbeat - or who registers for presale using the “no purchase necessary” link - before 3pm on Tuesday, September 30.

If you purchased the album or signed up, you will then receive an email with a code to access Tame Impala presale across all UK and Ireland tour dates from 9am on Wednesday, October 1.

Tame Impala Glasgow Presale

If you are only interested in seeing Tame Impala in Glasgow, then you will be able to take advantage of two additional presales.

The first is OVO Presale which will begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 1. For access you must be an OVO customer and have registered for their OVO Live rewards scheme.

Even if you’re not an OVO customer, for their Glasgow show there is also Gigs in Scotland presale which will begin at 9am on Thursday, October 2. This is open to anyone who has an account on the site.

At a Glance: Every Tame Impala presale and how to access them

Tame Impala album presale:

  • For all tour dates
  • Presale begins at 9am on Wednesday, October 1
  • For access you must sign up here or pre-order the new album before 3pm on Tuesday, September 30

OVO presale:

  • For Glasgow show only
  • Presale begins at 9am on Wednesday, October 1
  • Access for OVO customers registered for OVO Live only

Gigs in Scotland presale:

General sale for Tame Impala will begin at 9am on Friday, October 3.

How much are Tame Impala tickets?

Tame Impala ticket prices will range from £50.25 to £168.50, for their Glasgow show.

This does include prices for the two VIP packages available, with the Deadbeat Standing Package costing £157.50 and the Deadbeat Seat Package, £168.50.

Both VIP packages include a curated piece of exclusive merchandise, a collectible item created for tour package holders and a commemorative keepsake to mark the event. The standing package will include early venue entry, while the seated tickets include a “top-price” seated ticket.

Prices for other dates on the tour will vary from venue to venue, and depending on whether you choose to sit or stand with several ticket bands likely to be available.

Are there any restrictions?

For Tame Impala’s Glasgow show no under 14s will be permitted in the standing area with under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over 18. No one under the age of 8 will be allowed in the seated area.

In addition, the OVO Hydro warns that Level 3 is accessible by stairs and that for those with mobility issues or who are uncomfortable with heights Levels 2 and 3 may not be suitable.

