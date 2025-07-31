The latest Scottish transfer rumours, including news from Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and beyond this Thursday morning.

These are some of the top transfer stories, rumours and gossip from the world of Scottish football on Thursday morning, including the latest news from Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and beyond...

Aberdeen sanction exit

Aberdeen are ready to allow attacking midfielder Pape Habib Gueye depart the club this summer, with reports claiming they have accepted a bid of £850,000 from Turkish Super Lig side Kasimpasa for his services. The Senegalese star had an explosive start to the season at Pittodrie last year, scoring five goals in his first six games, but was struck down by a groin injury in September that ruled him out until the new year.

While Gueye was able to make return, and played his part in the club’s Scottish Cup win over Celtic in May, he was unable to nail down a regular starting XI spot, and now looks set to depart Pittodrie ahead of their opening league game at Hearts on Monday. The 25-year-old has now been given permission to open talks with the Isbtanbul-based club and is due to travel for a medical in the coming days.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen are believed to have upped their bid for AC Milan forward Marko Lazetic, after seeing their initial offer rejected for the 21-year-old earlier in the week. It is understood that the Serie A giants are looking for a figure closer to the £3m they paid Red Star Belgrade three years ago.

Pape Habib Gueye is on the verge of a move to the Turkish Super Lig this summer. | SNS Group

EFL interest in Coady intensities

Rangers could be set to lose out on Leicester City defender Conor Coady, with interest from the EFL Championship said to have intensified in recent days. The Light Blues have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old former England international all summer long, with reports claiming Coady is open to the move to Ibrox, should the Foxes sanction a move. However, newly promoted second tier side Wrexham now look to have stolen a march on them, and have been labelled as ‘front runners’ for his signature.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the club’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac are plotting an ambitious move for the defender and want to be ‘aggressive’ in the transfer market as they aim for a fourth successive promotion. The Welsh outfit are already closing in on the record signing of Ipswich Town striker Nathan Broadhead for £7.5million, and now want to add Coady to their squad before the season opener against Southampton on August 9.

Conor Coady is garnering interest from big spending Wrexham and have been labelled as front runners for his signature, with Rangers potential missing out. | Getty Images

Celtic deal ‘explored’

Celtic striker Adam Idah is a reported target for Serie A club Udinese this month, with reports in Italy claiming that the club are ‘exploring’ a deal for the Republic Of Ireland international. German boss Kosta Runjaić is said to be desperate to strengthen his forward line before the beginning of the new season, and views Idah as replacement for Lorenzo Lucca, who joined Napoli earlier this month this summer.

A departure for Idah seems extremely unlikely though, with Idah playing a big role in last season’s domestic double win, scoring 20 goals in all competitions as the club won their fourth successive Scottish Premiership title. This notion is backed up by Scottish journalist Mark Hendry, who says the big Irishman will be “going where”, and that the champions view a big season ahead for the striker.

Adam Idah has interest from Italy - but looks unlikely to leave Celtic this summer. | SNS Group

Forgotten Celtic man linked to loan

One player who could be leaving Celtic in the near future is defender Stephen Welsh, with recently relegated EFL League One side Plymouth Argyle keen to take him on loan for the upcoming campaign. The Pilgrims, who have lost both first choice centre-backs this summer in the shape of ex-Rangers defender Nikola Katic and Ukrainian international Maksym Talovierov, are looking to bring Welsh to the club this summer in order to boost their backline. The 25-year-old spent time on loan in the Belgian top flight last season with KV Mechelen after being unable to find a way into Celtic’s starting XI, but De Kakkers opted against making the move permanent.

Elsewhere, South Korean winger Yang Hyun-jun looks set to remain in Glasgow after EFL Championship club Norwich City pulled out of a deal for the 24-year-old. Yang, who scored five league goals in 23 appearances for the Celts last year, was thought to be considering his options this summer, with the attacker linked to the Canaries and Legia Warsaw throughout the last month.

Stephen Welsh has interest from Plymouth Argyle in EFL League One. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Rangers target ‘ready’ for move

Rangers target Oliver Antman has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Ibrox bosses after breaking his silence over his future with Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles. The 23-year-old was one of the Eredivisie’s most productive attackers last season, scoring six goals and assisting a further 15, and has caught the attention of Gers head coach Russell Martin, with reports claiming the club are mulling over a £5million for the Finland international.