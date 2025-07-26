Celtic finish pre-season with victory as debutant hits decisive spot-kick and defender on target

Celtic conclude pre-season with shoot-out win over Saudi opponents

Celtic completed their pre-season schedule by defeating Al-Ahli on penalties in the Como Cup on Saturday night.

The Hoops won 5-3 in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw over 90 minutes against the Saudi Arabian outfit at the Sinigaglia Stadium to secure third place in the competition following Thursday's 5-1 defeat to Ajax.

New signing Shin Yamada made his Celtic debut from the bench and produced a lively display while also converting the winning spot-kick in the shoot-out after Auston Trusty had netted an equaliser five minutes into the second half following Galeno's first-half opener for Al-Ahli.

Brendan Rodgers made a number of changes to the side that lost to Ajax due to the quick 48-hour turnaround with James Forrest, Marco Tilio, Johnny Kenny, Luke McCowan and Viljami Sinisalo all handed starts while a number of youngsters were introduced in the second half.

Al-Ahli, the reigning AFC Champions League holders who had five-time English Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez and England striker Ivan Toney in attack, had the better of the first half.

Mahrez was involved as the Saudis took the lead on 22 minutes, floating a cross into the box where Brazilian winger Galeno scored with a stunning scissor kick.

Celtic improved after the break and levelled on 50 minutes when McCowan's corner was knocked back across goal by Forrest and Auston Trusty fired into the net from six yards.

Yamada came on at half-time and showed glimpses of his pace. He was denied a debut strike by the offside flag, while McCowan almost won it for Celtic in normal time but his effort struck the woodwork.

The game went to penalties where Arne Engels, Ben Summers, McCowan, Stephen Welsh and Yamada all hit the target with Sinisalo saving one of Al-Ahli's efforts to ensure Celtic go into their Premiership opener against St Mirren next Sunday on a positive note.