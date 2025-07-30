The latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and the Scotland national team this Wednesday morning.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the top Scottish transfer stories, rumours and gossip on Wednesday morning, including the latest news from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and the Scotland national team.

19-cap Scotland man released

Scotland international defender Liam Cooper is on the lookout for a new club after seeing his contract at CSKA Sofia terminated by mutual consent just 11 months into his deal. The 19-cap centre back moved to the Bulgarian top flight last summer following a 10-year spell with Leeds United, playing 24 times at the Stadion Balgarska Armia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the club’s website read: “Liam Cooper is no longer a part of CSKA. The club and the defender have terminated their contractual relations by mutual consent. The Scot joined the "army" in September 2024 and played 27 matches, scoring one goal. We thank Liam and wish him health, luck and success both personally and professionally.”

Meanwhile, Scotland Women youngster Emma Watson is set to join ex-Rangers head coach Jo Potter at Crystal Palace this summer, with Manchester United midfielder closing in on a season-long loan. As per an exclusive report from The Cutback’s Conner Roberts, the 19-year-old has interest from several clubs, though it is the WSL2 outfit who have won the battle for her signature.

Scotland international Liam Cooper is a free agent following his release from CSKA Sofia. | Getty Images

Ex-Hibs man undergoes medical

Former Hibs hero Ryan Porteous is edging closer to a move to the MLS after the Scotland international travelled to Los Angeles to undergo a medical with LAFC on Tuesday. The Watford defender has two years left on his current deal at Vicarage Road, having joined the second tier club from Hibs in 2022, but has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Hornets after his underwhelming loan spell at Preston North End in the second-half a last season.

According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old is now closing in on a move to the BMO Stadium this summer, with the two clubs said to have agreed a deal worth around £872,000, with a 50% sell-on clause inserted into the deal by Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous is in Los Angeles as he edges closer to leaving Watford for the MLS this summer. | Getty Images

Celtic explore deal for 20 y/o

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers is exploring a move for Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic this summer, though he continues to be frustrated in his efforts to land Go Ahead Eagles star Jakob Breum. According to reports, the Hoops boss has ‘taken a shine’ to the 20-year-old Spanish midfielder, who spent last season on loan with Las Palmas, and is now ready to launch a bid to bring the player to Celtic Park on a loan-to-buy deal. A Spanish youth international, Bajcetic was signed for a fee of £224,000 from Celta Vigo in 2020 as a 16-year-old, but has struggled for first team football at Anfield, making just 22 appearances for the club since his arrival.

Elsewhere, the Hoops continue to be foiled in their bid to bring Danish winger Breum to the club, having had a third bid rejected for the 21-year-old earlier this week. The young Dane scored 11 goals and assisted a further six in the Eredivisie last season, and is said to be keen on the move to the Scottish champions, though Celtic appear to have his a stumbling block over their valuation of the youngster. Several reports claim the clubs are too far apart in their valuation of the player, with Celtic ‘cautious about overextending their budget’ this summer.

Celtic have been frustrated in their pursuit of Go Ahead Eagles winger Jakob Breum. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Rangers move in doubt

Rangers head coach Russell Martin’s hopes of landing winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi have been dealt a potential blow after Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner admitted he does not want to lose any more players this summer. The 22-year-old is said to be a key target for the Gers, who are thought to be considering a move after he scored seven goals in 35 matches on loan to Sheffield United last season.

Currently nursing a knock, reports claim Rak-Sakyi would be ‘open’ to making the switch to Ibrox, hower, Eagles boss Glasner appears to have poured cold water on the switch, calling on the club’s board to ensure no more players are sold this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad