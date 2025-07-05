Major Celtic update, Rangers close in on £10m man, Finnish starlet jets in - transfer news

All the latest transfer news involving Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and more

Your best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Saturday morning:

Rodgers breaks silence on Kuhn

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed forward Nicolas Kuhn is on the verge of joining Italian side Como and that his departure is an example of why playing for the Scottish champions can be so beneficial.

Celtic are set to rake in £16.5million for a player they bought 18 months ago for £3m from Rapid Vienna and Rodgers is pleased that the transfer is taking place earlier in the window so he can source reinforcements.

“We've virtually agreed between the club and Como so it looks at this point that he'll be on his way, but we just have to wait for confirmation,” said Rodgers after Celtic’s 1-0 win over Queen’s Park on Friday night.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. | SNS Group

“I think it's very clear, the model of Celtic. He's come in and in the 18 months he's done absolutely fantastic for us. He was aware of interest towards the end of last season and that sort of followed through.

“Other teams have joined in that interest over the summer and that's why a lot of the young players come. It's a wonderful, brilliant club to come to develop, and improve. And you can see within a short period of time, 18 months, he's now getting the move that he wants.

“Of course, we want to succeed but a lot of these players they come in with the notion that they can develop and improve. They're at a brilliant club but they get the opportunity to go on and earn three or four times more in salary and that's something that will always be a challenge for the likes of ourselves.

“But he's done brilliant for us in the 18 months and if he does end up going and signing up a Como then it's great business all round.

“I think it really helps us. The earlier, the better, really. Because if a player wants to go then I don't see the point in them hanging about. Really, if you can get the deal done and you get the valuation, what you think is right, then do it, move on and look to get the replacements in.”

Nicolas Kuhn is set to join Como from Celtic. | SNS Group

Rodgers also confirmed that Polish defender Maik Nawrocki is heading for German second-tier side Hannover on a season-long loan. The 24-year-old has been hindered by injury, managing just 18 appearances for the Hoops over the course of his two seasons after joining from Legia Warsaw in 2023.

“Maik’s never really consistently been able to stay fit and really take that spot,” said the manager. “This time last year, he started a game for us (at Ayr) and then he got injured and was out for a number of weeks. So, he’s had a couple of years where he hasn’t quite got the games that he would have liked. So it’s important that he goes out and plays.”

Rodgers welcomed his fifth signing of the summer on Friday when 23-year-old Japanese defender Hayato Inamura joined on a four-year deal from J-League side Albirex Niigata. However, the manager explained that his latest recruit will be bedded in gently to life at Celtic.

Asked if he would be ready to go straight into the first team, Rodgers said: “No, he won’t be. He’s a part of the investment of the club. We’ll assess and see where he’s at as a young player and then it’s whether he stays with the squad or whether he has to go out on loan.”

McInnes gives Penrice his blessing

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes revealed his disappointment at not being able to work with James Penrice, but insisted the left-back deserves his move to AEK Athens after the Greek side agreed a fee in the region of £2m for the 26-year-old.

Penrice joined Hearts on a free transfer last summer and was one the of the Jambos’ most impressive players. He left the team’s training camp in Spain on Friday morning and is expected to have his transfer confirmed imminently.

“AEK have met our valuation,” McInnes said, “which is brilliant money back and a great opportunity for James. In an ideal world, I’m just in the door and I’ve wanted to work with him for a while, but sometimes you’ve got to be fair.

“He deserves credit. He was outstanding in a tough season last year. It is a fantastic opportunity for him. Obviously it still needs to be concluded, but he looks to be on his way.”

James Penrice is set to leave Hearts for AEK Athens. | SNS Group

Rangers close in on defender

Rangers are reportedly closing in on the arrival of Wolves centre-half Nasser Djiga on a loan deal for the upcoming season.

Talks have progressed between the Ibrox club and Djiga, who moved to the English Premier League side from Red Star Belgrade five months ago for £10m but has struggled to make an impact at first-team level.

Rangers want to reinforce their options in the heart of their defence and are working on a move for experienced Leicester City centre-back Conor Coady.

Finnish starlet joins United

Jim Goodwin is excited about the “energy” Dario Naamo will bring to Dundee United after the Finland Under-21 international wing-back joined on a season-long loan from Austrian second-tier side SKN St Polten.

The Tannadice club revealed they have an option to buy the 20-year-old, who previously played with Honka and SJK in his homeland before moving to Austria last year.

Dario Naamo has joined Dundee United. | SNS Group

“Dario boasts maturity beyond his years, having competed in senior football from the outset of his flourishing career,” manager Goodwin told the United website. “He personifies the modern-day wing-back – energetic, combative and technically accomplished, with a desire to impact the game at both ends of the park.

“Furthermore, he’ll provide both depth and quality to our ever-strengthening playing group, adding healthy competition to his position. We’re excited to integrate him with the rest of his team-mates and look forward to closely tracking his progression as a player and a person during his time at Tannadice.”

Dundee bring in Hay

Dundee have announced the signing of forward Ashley Hay on a two-year deal from Brentford. The 21-year-old spent two years with the Bees after joining in the summer of 2023 from Hitchin and also had a loan spell at Cheltenham.

Hay, who was the joint-leading scorer for Brentford B in the 2023/24 season, will now link up again with new Dundee boss Steven Pressley, who left his role as the Bees’ head of individual player development to take over at Dens Park in June.

“I am excited to be here and can’t wait to meet all the boys,” Hay said on Dundee’s website. “I was with Steven at Brentford. He came to me and my agent, and proposed for me to come here. I heard about the project and couldn’t wait to get down.