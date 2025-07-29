Latest transfer news and speculation in Scottish football

Here is your Tuesday evening transfer bulletin featuring Celtic being outbid for a key target, how the deal could impact Rangers, Lennon Miller developments and a resolution in Hibs’ pursuit of Nectar Triantis.

Celtic outbid for target

Celtic have been told to up their transfer bid for Jakob Breum after Go Ahead Eagles revealed they have already turned down a higher offer for the midfielder from one of their Dutch rivals. The Hoops have had three bids rejected for Breum, according to reports in the Netherlands, with an initial bid of £1.3million swiftly rejected, while the most recent offers also fell well short of his club’s valuation. The 21-year-old, who is under contract until 2027, joined Go Ahead as a left winger from Odense two years ago but was transformed into a central attacking midfield player. The Denmark Under-21 international delivered 10 goals and five assists in the Eredivisie last season.

Celtic target Jakob Breum (left) in action for Go Ahead Eagles against Ajax in February. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Addressing the interest from Celtic, Go Ahead CEO Jan Willem van Dop confirmed that the club had already knocked back a higher offer from FC Twente. "There was a question (from FC Twente), and that was about Jakob Breum. That's negotiable, but only if the price is right. And we couldn't reach an agreement on that. What I did find positive was that his thoughts were certainly higher than the official offer Celtic ever made.

"I've told Celtic that we won't be accepting their offer. I spoke to Breum's agent on the phone Monday morning, and he hopes he'll go that route.We're certainly not the most difficult club, but it has to be a good fit. And if we can't reach a financial agreement, we also have the right to say: well, it's not going to happen."

Rangers deal hampered

Celtic's pursuit of Jakob Breum could provide a stumbling block to Rangers’ attempts to sign his Go Ahead Eagles team-mate Oliver Antman. Finnish international winger Antman is reportedly on Russell Martin's radar as he looks to bolster his attacking options for his maiden season in charge. However, Go Ahead CEO Jan Willem van Dop has intimated that the club will only sell one of Antman and Breum this summer. With Breum already the subject of interest from Celtic and Twente, it could hamper Rangers move for Antman. Asked about interest from the Glasgow giants in Breum and Antman, van Dop responded: "Those are the guys who are in the spotlight. I think one of them will ultimately leave."

Rangers target Oliver Antman. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Russell Martin has indicated he would be keen to add Mikey Moore to his squad amid speculation Rangers are poised to sign the Tottenham teenager. The 17-year-old has made 21 appearances for Spurs but their new manager Thomas Frank explained on Tuesday he would like to “find the right option” for the attacker to get the necessary game time to accelerate his development. When asked about Moore at his pre-match media briefing on the eve of Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier with Panathinaikos in Athens, Gers boss Martin said little to dispel suggestions he is set to move to Ibrox. I think I’ve said to you all the way along that as soon as it’s done you’ll be the first guys to know,” Martin said on Tuesday. “There’s lots of players we like, lots that we’re linked to. He’s a really good player and if at any point he becomes a Rangers player we will let you know.”

Lennon Miller bids

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou conceded there is “a high probability” that prized asset Lennon Miller will be sold this summer. Askou revealed on Tuesday that the Lanarkshire club have received offers for the 18-year-old Scotland international, who is currently recovering from a minor injury, and that he may have played his last game for the Steelmen.

“Yeah, he’s still here, he’s training, we’re trying to get him back into full training after he’s had a minor thing here over the summer and there’s been some bids on him recently and it’s something the board is working with,” the manager told Sky Sports. “I’m trying with the staff here to get the team ready for Saturday, so it’s going on in the background and will probably intensify here in the coming days. Who knows how long it’s going to take, there’s been a lot of speculation, a lot of rumours, a lot of interest in him for a long time and of course it’s intensifying now.”

Motherwell have received offers for Scotland international Lennon Miller. | Getty Images

Bologna and Udinese are among the clubs reportedly leading the chase for Miller, who has also been linked with Celtic. Asked if he expected the teenager to remain at Motherwell beyond the end of the transfer window, Askou said: “We’ll see. Obviously there’s a high probability that he will move this summer, but nothing is finalised yet. Obviously there’s concrete things going on which we expected at the moment, so it’s going to be interesting to see how it’s all turning out. For now he’s still a Motherwell player and he’s doing his best to get back to full training so we can maybe see if we see him on the pitch again or not, but we’re trying our best to get him ready.”

Hibs get Triantis answer