Rangers player ratings: The new Ibrox hero, some slapdash play and the 4/10s

Rangers progressed into the third qualifying round of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw away at Panathinaikos ensured a 3-1 victory on aggregate.

Djeidi Gassama was the hero again for the Ibrox side, scoring three minutes after coming on as a substitute following an opener for the Greeks by Filip Djuricic.

Rangers were once again error-strewn and at times indebted to the goalkeeper Jack Butland, but this was a big win so early into new head coach Russell Martin’s tenure and will imbue his fledgling team with more confidence.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

Jack Butland Another solid performance. A couple of good early saves and composure on the ball. Looks like he is rediscovering his early Rangers form. 7

James Tavernier A tough night spent largely on the back foot. Showed experience when the going got really tough. 6

John Souttar Gave the ball away sloppily at times but defended diligently and put in a number of blocks. Solid aerially. 6

Nasser Djiga Had one moment of slapdash passing but alongside John Souttar, just managed to hold firm. 6