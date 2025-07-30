Rangers player ratings: The new Ibrox hero, some slapdash play and the 4/10s

Rangers progressed into the third qualifying round of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw away at Panathinaikos ensured a 3-1 victory on aggregate.
Djeidi Gassama was the hero again for the Ibrox side, scoring three minutes after coming on as a substitute following an opener for the Greeks by Filip Djuricic.
Rangers were once again error-strewn and at times indebted to the goalkeeper Jack Butland, but this was a big win so early into new head coach Russell Martin’s tenure and will imbue his fledgling team with more confidence.
We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.