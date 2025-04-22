The uncapped Scotland striker played a vital role in his side’s battle to avoid relegation.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uncapped Scotland striker Ryan Hardie moved his goal tally into double figures for the season as the ex-Rangers and Livingston hitman helped fire Plymouth Argyle to a vital victory in their bid to avoid relegation from the EFL Championship.

Currently rock bottom of the table, the 28-year-old striker bagged his 12th goal of the season just before the half-time break as he continues to strengthen calls for an international call up, as Argyle kept their survival hopes alive by beating Frank Lampard’s promotion chasing Coventry City 3-1 at Home Park on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandwiched in between two goals from teammate Mustapha Bundu, the Stranraer born forward’s has now scored an impressive nine goals in his last eight games at Home Park, though wins for fellow relegation threatened sides Luton Town and Derby County means Miron Muslic’s side remain three points from survival with just two games left to play.

Hardie’s performance was described as ‘unselfish’ by PlymouthLive, who said he “ran himself almost into exhaustion, such was the tracking back he did in his role as 'a 10'”. Ex-Rangers castaway Nikola Katic was also praised for his display, with his performance described as “an excellent return to action after missing the previous two matches due to a hamstring injury.”

Tony Mowbray has been sacked as manager of West Bromwich Albion after losing 3-1 at home to Derby County. | Getty Images

Elsewhere in the EFL Championship, ex-Celtic and Hibs manager Tony Mowbray has been sacked as manager of West Bromwich Albion after just 93 days in charge at the Hawthorns. The 61-year-old was into his second spell at the club, having replaced Carlos Corberan following the Spanish coach’s move to Valencia in December.

Mowbray, who led the Baggies to promotion in his first spell in charge back in 2008, has been unable to replicate his success in the Midlands, and was dismissed on Monday evening after his side effectively fell out of the race for the playoffs following a dismal 3-1 home defeat to Derby County. Their fifth defeat in their last six games leaves them six points adrift of the top six with just two matches to play, with their promotion hopes now all bit extinguished as the English second tier reaches its conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the club website read: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony Mowbray and Mark Venus for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results. Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten. Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future.”