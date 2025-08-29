Rangers ‘locked in talks’, Celtic name priority target, Adam Idah latest - Scottish transfer news

The latest Scottish transfer headlines, rumours and gossip. Including news from Rangers, Celtic, and Aberdeen on Friday morning.

Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines and rumours on Friday morning, with the latest news from Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and beyond.

Shayden Morris has interest from EFL League One.

Interest ‘revived’ in Aberdeen ace

Aberdeen’s resolve is set to be tested with a late bid for Shayden Morris, with Luton Town ready to return with a renewed offer for the winger this weekend. The 23-year-old winger has been targeted by the Hatters throughout the summer, though they have so far failed to reach an agreement with Jimmy Thelin’s side over a deal that would see him return to his native London. The Pittodrie favourite has now entered the final year of his contract at the club, and is yet to agree terms on a new deal, which could lead to his departure before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Left out of Aberdeen’s defeat to FCSB in the Conference League on Thursday due to injury, head coach Thelin has confirmed that there is interest in Morris, while a report from the Daily Record claims Luton will now seek to make an improved offer after seeing a £600,000 bid knocked back earlier in the month.

Former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson is set for a move this summer.

Ex-Rangers supremo in EPL move

Former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson is being considered for a major role at outfit Newcastle United this month, with the ex-Gers supremo on the verge of departing English Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest after two-and-a-half years with the club. Wilson spent four years at Ibrox, contributing to significant achievements, including winning the Scottish Premiership and reaching the Europa League final, before leaving in April 2023 to join Nottingham Forest as their chief football officer.

According to journalist Daniel Taylor, the 41-year-old will now fill the vacant role of sporting director following the departure of Paul Mitchell. Speaking on The Athletic’s Podcast, Taylor said: “I think, once the transfer window has finished, there’ll be some sort of announcement that he’s [Wilson] going to Newcastle.”

Hearts target double deal

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes is hoping to add two more signings to his squad before Monday’s deadline, with a midfielder and a goalkeeper on the agenda at Tynecastle. Already extremely active during the transfer window, the Jambos boss is closing in on a deal for Brazilian midfielder Ageu from Portuguese club Santa Clara, while the capital club is also keen on adding to their goalkeeping department following injuries to Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton.

Experienced stopper Alexander Schwolow is said to be the goalkeeper that Hearts are keen to sign, with the 33-year-old German believed to be available on a deal from Union Berlin, where he has spent the last two campaigns. A former German youth international, Schwolow has also represented Hertha Berlin, Schalke, and Arminia Bielefeld during his career after first rising to prominence as a youngster at Freiburg.

Celtic are hoping for a striker breakthrough, with Kasper Dolberg said to be the club’s number one priority ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Celtic name priority target

Celtic have made Danish international striker Kasper Dolberg their number one target ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline. According to a report from Sky Sports, head coach Brendan Rodgers has been eyeing a deal for the striker since the beginning of August, and has now upped the ante on a move for the 27-year-old, who he will make a priority following the capture of Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp on Thursday.

Dolberg, who plays for Anderlecht, is rated at around £8 million. The frontman bagged 18 goals in 31 Belgian Pro League appearances last season and has been a regular goal scorer at Lotto Park following his arrival from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2023. Capped more than 50 times for Denmark, Dolberg is a product of the famed Ajax youth academy, and has just two years left on his contract, with the cash-strapped Belgian giants believed to be open to offers for the hitman and ‘multiple’ showing interest in his services.

Elsewhere, Celtic have missed out on rumoured target Calvin Stengs, with the Dutch midfielder confirming a move to Pisa yesterday.

Celtic striker Adam Idah is on the verge of leaving the club this summer. | AP

Adam Idah latest

The interest in Dolberg arrives on the back of the news that striker Adam Idah is ‘closing in’ on a surprise departure from Celtic Park, with EFL Championship side Swansea City eyeing a deal worth £7m. The Republic of Ireland international originally joined the Hoops on loan in January 2024, and scored a host of vital goals as the club won the domestic double, before making his move permanent for a fee in the region of £9m almost exactly a year ago. He has struggled to replicate his form following his permanent move to the club, though, and is yet to score this season. According to several reports, Swansea are now ‘nearing an agreement’ on a deal for Idah, and the 24-year-old could now head to Wales in order to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours.

Under contract until 2029, Idah has netted 29 goals across all competitions since his arrival 18 months ago. Yet, his Celtic story may end on a sour note - his final act could be the missed penalty in the dramatic shootout loss to Kairat Almaty in this week’s Champions League playoff. Meanwhile, the winds of change continue to swirl at Parkhead: Birmingham City have reportedly approached the Hoops about a move for winger Yang Hjun-jun, who started in that midweek heartbreak, as Monday’s transfer deadline looms.

Rangers have approached Everton over a loan move for Youssef Chermiti. | Getty Images

Rangers ‘locked in talks’

Rangers are aiming to tie up a double striker deal over the weekend, with the club reported to be ‘locked in talks’ with Everton over a move for young forward Youssef Chermiti on a season-long loan deal. The club is already set to add former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski to their frontline in the coming days after agreeing terms with Girona over a bargain deal worth around £2.6million, but want to add further firepower with the future of Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers in serious doubt.