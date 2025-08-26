Coach knows how important first-team football can be for young generation

Scotland Under-21 head coach Scott Gemmill has welcomed the opportunity to call-up Old Firm players that have made first-team breakthroughs in recent weeks - and insists Scottish football’s new co-operation agreement will increase his future options.

Rangers winger Findlay Curtis is in line for a debut after scoring three goals in six appearances this season, while Celtic right-back Colby Donovan is set to add to his two under-21 caps after making his first-team debut during Saturday’s win over Livingston.

Gemmill believes there will be further progress for young players on the back of a new initiative where clubs can have partners in each division which allow Scottish under-21 players to move freely between parent and loan clubs.

Findlay Curtis, right, has broken into the Rangers first team this season. | SNS Group

Gemmill named his squad on Tuesday morning for Scotland’s European Championship qualifiers against Czechia and Portugal next month and said: “We speak about it a lot, how crucial it is for the players to get an opportunity. We all realise how difficult it is and it’s credit to the players that they’ve put themselves in that position where the manager trusts them to play in these big games.

“The Scottish FA have done great work changing the rules on the co-operation agreement. I think that’s going to have a big effect and more and more young players are going to get an opportunity.

“Obviously the two examples you’re referencing [Curtis and Donovan] are very high profile at the top level but it will be happening at all levels due to the co-operation agreement.

The benefits of co-operation agreement

“The clubs are starting to utilise the co-operation agreement and it’s in evidence around Europe. Big leagues in Europe using the same system. So I feel that that really is going to change the landscape and the pathway for young players and really going to influence opportunity for the young players to play more minutes.”

One player who created his own pathway is 21-year-old striker Robbie Ure, who rejected a new Rangers contract in 2023 after scoring once in three first-team matches. He moved to Anderlecht’s reserve team where he played regularly in the Belgian second tier and then signed for Swedish top-flight club IK Sirius, for whom he has netted 10 goals in 21 league games.

Gemmill said of the uncapped Ure: “He’s been really brave and he’s taken his opportunity and the interesting thing about Robbie is the level of the league he’s playing in. It’s a really, really good league and it’s going to really help his career and put him in a very strong position.

“Since he was last with us he’s moved clubs and he’s now playing regularly and scoring regularly so really looking forward to getting up to speed with where he’s at.”

Scotland Under-21 squad