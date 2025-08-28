'Most important game': Celtic land big-money deal as 24y/o in line to face Rangers

Belgian winger pens five-year deal after signing from Antwerp

Michel-Ange Balikwisha could make his Celtic debut at Ibrox against Rangers on Sunday after he completed his move from Royal Antwerp.

Celtic confirmed on Thursday night that Balikwisha’s switch to the Scottish champions has been completed, subject to international clearance. The Belgian winger has penned a five-year deal with the Parkhead side and is understood to have commanded a fee in the region of £4.5 million.

Balikwisha has been capped by Belgium Under-21s and has been at Antwerp for the past four years, winning the Jupiler Pro League in 2023 with them. The 24-year-old is capable of playing on either flank and should he receive clearance by the weekend, he will be in the Celtic squad for the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha has signed a five-year deal with Celtic. | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

“I am delighted to welcome Michel-Ange to Celtic and I believe he will be a great addition to our squad,” said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

“He is a really talented, exciting player and with a good level of experience at a high level already, so he will be an important player for us moving forward. He loves to attack and can play both sides of the pitch so we are sure he will give the team some great options.

“Having spoken to Michel-Ange I know he is very excited about joining Celtic and he wants to be a big success with us, so we look forward to working with him.”

Celtic ‘is the right move for me’

On his switch to Celtic, Balikwisha said: “For me, it’s the right move because it’s a big club, they play well and they dominate the league.

“I’m a player who likes to press and to give everything so I think it’s the right choice to come here to continue like I did at my former club. I’m here to help the team, to get some trophies, to play in Europe and win everything, so that’s why I’m here.

“I’m a guy who likes to run deep, to have the ball at my feet, to come inside and to score, so that’s why I hope the fans will be happy to see me here and I will give everything for the club.”

On the prospect of facing Rangers, Balikwisha continued: “I need to be ready because it’s the most important game for the fans and for the club, and if I play in the game, I will give my best to help the team win this big game.”

