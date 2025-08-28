Derek McInnes addresses Hearts transfers, Islam Chesnokov and Zander Clark

Jambos ‘working on a couple of things’ before September 1 deadline

Derek McInnes is anticipating transfers in and out of Hearts as he ramps up his plans to fine-tune his squad over the coming days.

McInnes revealed he is “working on a couple of things” regarding the possibility of landing new recruits before the transfer window closes on Monday night. He also anticipates some players departing the club, most probably after Saturday’s Premiership trip to Livingston.

“We’re actively working on a couple of things at the minute,” McInnes said. “There’s a wee bit of interest in one or two of our lads as well and there’s a few ongoing conversations. In terms of ins and outs before the weekend, I don’t expect anything to be done before then. But we are actively trying to work on a couple of things that we’re hoping that we can get some positive news on ahead of Monday.

Derek McInnes watches training ahead of Hearts' match with Livingston. | SNS Group

“We’re looking at a couple of positions. I think it’s important for us to try and be as strong as we can be when the window closes. In terms of numbers, we’re really strong but I’ve spoken often enough about the numbers being too high for us at the minute. If we can get a couple in that we would like, there might have to be a couple moving out. There’s been conversations both ways regarding a few players.”

McInnes will wait until after the window closes to make a decision on whether 20-year-old right-back Adam Forrester returns to St Johnstone after he was recalled from his co-operation loan with the Championship club in order to provide cover due to Christian Borchgrevink’s injury. Howver, the manager does not expect a deal to be struck with FC Tobol to land Kazakhstani winger Islam Chesnokov – who has agreed a pre-contract to join in late October – before the window closes. “I don’t see anything changing on that,” said McInnes.

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark was this week recalled to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the first time in a year after an injury to Craig Gordon paved the way for him to return to the Jambos starting line-up this summer following a frustrating 2024-25 campaign.

