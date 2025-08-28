What channel is FCSB v Aberdeen? TV and free live stream details for Europa League clash
Aberdeen will look to secure a famous result in Bucharest when they face FCSB in the 2nd leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday.
The tie is finely balanced after a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie last week where the Dons produced a stirring comeback from two goals down against their Romanian opponents, who had a man sent off.
The winners will progress to the league phase of the Europa League while the losers drop into the Conference League.
While Aberdeen had the luxury of a free weekend after taking up the option given to them by the SPFL to postpone their Premiership match against Dundee United, FCSB were in action on Sunday evening, losing 2-0 to FC Argeș Pitești at home. The result leaves them 12th in the 16-team Romanian SuperLiga after seven games.
FCSB v Aberdeen match details
The Europa League play-off second leg match takes place at the National Arena, Bucharest on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Kick-off is 7.30pm.
FCSB v Aberdeen TV channel
The match will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel. Coverage gets underway at 7.15pm.
FCSB v Aberdeen live stream
The tie will be streamed free-to-air on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
FCSB v Aberdeen team news
Aberdeen have a fully fit squad with Shayden Morris back in contention after recovering from a knock that ruled him out of the first leg. Dante Polvara and Graeme Shinnie could be in line to start after making significant impact off the bench last week.
FCSB will be without Italian midfielder Juri Cisotti due to suspension following his red card in the first leg.
Norwegian referee Espen Eskas has been placed in charge with Tiago Martins from Portugal on VAR.
FCSB 4/5; Draw 29/10; Aberdeen 10/3 - via oddschecker.com.
