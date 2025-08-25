Latest transfer news and speculation from around Scottish football

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is your Monday night Scottish football transfer round-up including Celtic nearing two new signings, possible Rangers striker ins and outs, and a Scotland international playing abroad set for a return to the UK...

Double Celtic signing imminent

Celtic are expected to make a double signing imminently with Brendan Rodgers confirming during his pre-match press conference in Kazakhstan ahead of the Champions League play-off second leg against Kairat Almaty that "one or two" deals are nearing completion. Belgian winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha is expected to arrive in Glasgow this week to complete a £4.5million move from Royal Antwerp after bidding an emotional farewell to the club's supporters at the weekend. Balikwisha was left out of the Antwerp squad for the 2-1 win over KV Mechelen but was given a heroic reception when he was invited onto the pitch at full-time to say his final goodbyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic target Marcelo Saracchi in action for Boca Juniors. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Celtic are also set to sign Boca Juniors left-back Marcelo Saracchi. The Uruguay international has fallen out of favour with the Argentine club and, according to reports, Celtic have reached an agreement to take the 27-year-old on an initial loan deal, which includes an option to buy him permanently for £2million. Saracchi, who has European experience from spells with RB Leipzig, Galatasaray and Levante, will be brought in to provide competition and cover for Kieran Tierney, who has yet to complete a full 90 minutes for Celtic since returning from Arsenal this summer.

Celtic have confirmed that Australian winger Marco Tilio has completed a permanent move to Rapid Vienna. The 24-year-old only made two substitute appearances for Celtic after signing from Sydney in the summer of 2023 and spent most of the last 18 months on loan with Melbourne City.

Saints snap up winger

Winger Kai Fotheringham has joined William Hill Championship leaders St Johnstone on a two-year contract after moving from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old scored 15 goals in 79 appearances for United as well as playing on loan for Falkirk, Raith Rovers, Cove Rangers and Stirling.

Fotheringham told St Johnstone’s website: “I’m absolutely buzzing. We’ve been in talks for a little bit now and, when I heard about the interest, I wanted to come here and help the team. Coming up against Saints a couple of times last year, the manager’s style of football is really good – and suits me as a player. That was a main factor for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers strike force makeover

Rangers forward line could undergo a major makeover before the transfer window shuts next week with transfer speculation ramping up over likely departures and possible arrivals. Hamza Igamane looks almost certain to have played his last game for the Ibrox club after head coach Russell Martin revealed the striker refused to come off the bench against St Mirren on Sunday, citing an injury in the warm-up. It came after Rangers turned down a bid during the week for the Moroccan international, who has yet to start a match this season due to apparent fitness issues. With reports in France indicating that Lille are prepared to launch a £9million bid for Igamane, an move away would appear likely.

Fellow striker Cyriel Dessers could also depart with reports in Italy suggesting Hellas Verona are showing a firm interest AEK Athens had been most heavily linked with Dessers and had a bid rejected earlier in the window but now Calcio Hellas report that Hellas Verona are showing a firm interest alongside long-term admirers AEK Athens, who had a bid rejected earlier in the window. A third forward player, Nedim Bajrami, could also depart amid reported interest from Udinese after the Albanian playmaker was dropped from Rangers' Champions League squad.

Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, currently with Girona, is on Rangers’ transfer radar. | Getty Images

The sale of three players for a possible combined £15million would pave the way for new recruits up front with former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski a reported target after falling out of favour at Girona following his £6.8million move from Pittodrie last summer. Rangers are also said to be eyeing a move for Everton striker Youssef Chermiti before the deadline. The Portugal Under-21 international joined the Toffees from Sporting Lisbon for £11million two years ago but has struggled to make an impression on Merseyside.

Scotland star agrees UK return