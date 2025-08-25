Double Celtic signing imminent, Rangers strike force makeover, Scotland star agrees UK return - transfer news
Here is your Monday night Scottish football transfer round-up including Celtic nearing two new signings, possible Rangers striker ins and outs, and a Scotland international playing abroad set for a return to the UK...
Double Celtic signing imminent
Celtic are expected to make a double signing imminently with Brendan Rodgers confirming during his pre-match press conference in Kazakhstan ahead of the Champions League play-off second leg against Kairat Almaty that "one or two" deals are nearing completion. Belgian winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha is expected to arrive in Glasgow this week to complete a £4.5million move from Royal Antwerp after bidding an emotional farewell to the club's supporters at the weekend. Balikwisha was left out of the Antwerp squad for the 2-1 win over KV Mechelen but was given a heroic reception when he was invited onto the pitch at full-time to say his final goodbyes.
Celtic are also set to sign Boca Juniors left-back Marcelo Saracchi. The Uruguay international has fallen out of favour with the Argentine club and, according to reports, Celtic have reached an agreement to take the 27-year-old on an initial loan deal, which includes an option to buy him permanently for £2million. Saracchi, who has European experience from spells with RB Leipzig, Galatasaray and Levante, will be brought in to provide competition and cover for Kieran Tierney, who has yet to complete a full 90 minutes for Celtic since returning from Arsenal this summer.
Celtic have confirmed that Australian winger Marco Tilio has completed a permanent move to Rapid Vienna. The 24-year-old only made two substitute appearances for Celtic after signing from Sydney in the summer of 2023 and spent most of the last 18 months on loan with Melbourne City.
Saints snap up winger
Winger Kai Fotheringham has joined William Hill Championship leaders St Johnstone on a two-year contract after moving from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old scored 15 goals in 79 appearances for United as well as playing on loan for Falkirk, Raith Rovers, Cove Rangers and Stirling.
Fotheringham told St Johnstone’s website: “I’m absolutely buzzing. We’ve been in talks for a little bit now and, when I heard about the interest, I wanted to come here and help the team. Coming up against Saints a couple of times last year, the manager’s style of football is really good – and suits me as a player. That was a main factor for me.”
Rangers strike force makeover
Rangers forward line could undergo a major makeover before the transfer window shuts next week with transfer speculation ramping up over likely departures and possible arrivals. Hamza Igamane looks almost certain to have played his last game for the Ibrox club after head coach Russell Martin revealed the striker refused to come off the bench against St Mirren on Sunday, citing an injury in the warm-up. It came after Rangers turned down a bid during the week for the Moroccan international, who has yet to start a match this season due to apparent fitness issues. With reports in France indicating that Lille are prepared to launch a £9million bid for Igamane, an move away would appear likely.
Fellow striker Cyriel Dessers could also depart with reports in Italy suggesting Hellas Verona are showing a firm interest AEK Athens had been most heavily linked with Dessers and had a bid rejected earlier in the window but now Calcio Hellas report that Hellas Verona are showing a firm interest alongside long-term admirers AEK Athens, who had a bid rejected earlier in the window. A third forward player, Nedim Bajrami, could also depart amid reported interest from Udinese after the Albanian playmaker was dropped from Rangers' Champions League squad.
The sale of three players for a possible combined £15million would pave the way for new recruits up front with former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski a reported target after falling out of favour at Girona following his £6.8million move from Pittodrie last summer. Rangers are also said to be eyeing a move for Everton striker Youssef Chermiti before the deadline. The Portugal Under-21 international joined the Toffees from Sporting Lisbon for £11million two years ago but has struggled to make an impression on Merseyside.
Scotland star agrees UK return
Former Motherwell full-back Max Johnston is set to return to the UK after two years in Austria. Johnston left Fir Park in 2023 to join Sturm Graz, where he won back-to-back league titles and played in the Champions League. The 21-year-old, who has been named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the World Cup qualification openers against Denmark and Belarus, is set to travel to England on Tuesday to sign for Derby County. The Championship side have reportedly agreed a £2.5million deal for the right-back, which could rise to £4million with add-ons, with Johnston set to sign a four-year contract.
