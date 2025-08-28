Celtic first-team duo targeted, major Rangers striker move, Dykes Hibs link - Scottish transfer news
Your best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Thursday lunchtime:
Swansea want Idah
Celtic striker Adam Idah has emerged as a surprise target for Swansea City.
Sky Sports are reporting that the English Championship side is “pushing hard” to sign the 24-year-old Irishman, who came on as a sub for Celtic on Tuesday night in their Champions League play-off defeat by Kairat Almaty and missed one of the penalties in the shoot-out.
Celtic signed Idah for a fee in region of £9 million a year ago following a successful loan spell from Norwich City. However, his recent form in front of goal has been poor and has yet to score this season.
A Republic of Ireland internationalist, Idah is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2029 and had not been agitating for a move away from Parkhead during this transfer window.
Another player could leave Celtic
Idah may not be the only Celtic player to depart Glasgow before the September 1 deadline, with another English Championship side keen on one of their first-teamers.
Birmingham City have reportedly approached the Scottish champions for winger Yang Hjun-jun, who started the match against Kairat.
The Blues are tooling up for a promotion push and manager Chris Davies is an admirer of the South Korean 23-year-old, who has also been on Norwich’s radar this summer.
Birmingham signed Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata from Celtic last season and discussions are said to be ongoing for Yang, who joined Celtic in July 2023 and has another two years on his contract.
Miovski ‘on his way to Rangers’
Rangers are reportedly moving closer to the signing of Girona striker Bojan Miovski, with media outlets in Spain claiming that a fee of £2.6m has been agreed between the clubs.
Former Aberdeen hitman Miovski has been told that he does not have a long-term future with the La Liga side and Rangers are keen to bring him back to Scottish football.
According to Spanish title Mundo Deportivo, Miovski is now set to leave Spain for Scotland and that the transfer could be concluded imminently.
Miovski joined Girona last summer from Aberdeen in a deal that could net the Dons as much as £6m, but the 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Estadi Montilivi under current head coach Michel.
Igamane deal set to be ratified
Hamza Igamane’s £10.5m transfer from Rangers to Lille is set to be confirmed later today.
Moroccan internationalist Igamane left Scotland on Wednesday to complete medical tests and sign his contract with the Ligue 1 club, who expect to have him in their squad for their match against Lorient on Saturday.
Igamane was left out of Rangers’ Champions League squad for Wednesday’s play-off tie against Club Brugge after refusing to come on as a sub against St Mirren last weekend.
Rangers signed Igamane from AS FAR in his homeland last summer for £1.7m and are set to make a significant profit on the 22-year-old.
Dykes linked with Hibs
Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes is a reported transfer target for Hibs, according to the Daily Record.
The 29-year-old is currently at Birmingham City and recently scored a stoppage-time winner against Blackburn. However, he is not guaranteed first-team football at St Andrew’s and knows that he needs to play regularly to stay in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad.
Hibs are in the market for another striker despite having Kieron Bowie, Martin Boyle and Thibault Klidje at their disposal.
The report claims that Dykes’ relationship with Hibs’ technical performance director David Marshall, who is a former Scotland teammate of his, could play a part in any move.
