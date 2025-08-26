Scotland look to 1998 for good omens ahead of World Cup bid

Over the course of the next 12 short weeks, Steve Clarke has the chance to emulate and even outdo Craig Brown, whose name was evoked on Monday as Scotland prepare to start their latest bid to qualify for a World Cup.

Brown, some will recall, often spoke about the importance of “front-loading” qualifying campaigns with home games. He would send Scottish Football Association chief executives such as Jim Farry into fixtures meetings that tended to become more about horse-trading with this demand. Sometimes it would be successful, other times not.

Nowadays a computer, or indeed supercomputer, does most of the heavy lifting. It has dealt Scotland two difficult opening away ties against Denmark and Belarus, with the latter being played behind closed doors in Hungary. Clarke's side then have three home games in the final four group fixtures. "We obviously have two away games to start and then two home games in October," said the manager. "It is slightly different. Let's see what points we get in the first games and I will tell you whether it was a good start or not..."

Good omen

In what can be viewed as a good omen, the last time Scotland qualified for a World Cup – at France ’98 under Brown – they began with two away games, against Austria and Latvia. Farry and Brown had clearly met their match when it came to the negotiating table but all’s well that ends well. The Scots emerged with four points and two clean sheets from the opening two matches and reached France with a 2-0 win over Latvia in the final game, which was played at Parkhead while Hampden was still being renovated.

Brown had the luxury of choosing between two goalkeepers who were still at the top of their game. Andy Goram began as first choice while Jim Leighton took the No.1 shirt for the third qualifier against Sweden, producing a man of the match display in the vital 1-0 win at Ibrox. He conceded just two goals in the remaining six qualifiers.

How Clarke will wish he has such options as he seeks to do what Brown did and take Scotland to a World Cup. He is also set to supplant his old international gaffer at the top of the list of Scotland managers who have taken charge of most games. Currently on 68, Clarke will overtake Brown’s total of 71 providing, as he himself pointed out, he can last the campaign. “I've got to get there first,” he smiled. “A few games to go. That's not important to me. What’s important is the qualification. That is what we're going to focus on."

Goalkeeper dilemma

While Brown was not blessed with four Serie A midfielders, something Clarke can boast, the current manager is much worse off when it comes to goalkeepers. Clarke is attempting to move on from the disastrous night at Hampden in June when he was forced to turn to the clearly undercooked Ipswich Town ‘keeper Cieran Slicker against Iceland.

Slicker is now quietly gaining the experience he needs on loan with Barnet in League Two in England. Clarke has named Zander Clark, Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly in his latest squad. The latter two have not played at all this season for Nottingham Forest and Rangers respectively. Clark is at least seeing action with Hearts – three goals flashed by him in the 3-3 draw with Motherwell on Saturday - but he has not been convincing. The Tynecastle club are reportedly on the lookout for another ‘keeper to take over from Clark and deputise for Craig Gordon, whose return from injury does not appear to be imminent. The Scotland manager last spoke to the veteran ‘keeper at the end of last season.

“I was speaking to people at Hearts who say Craig is working his way back,” explained Clarke. “He's not yet in full training. He didn't make this camp, but hopefully he can be available for the next one and then I've got a choice to make for the next one.”

Clarke made the point that he’s back with the three goalkeepers deemed good enough to be included in the squad for Euro 2024 so no one should be overly exercised about the situation.

‘Difficult’ omissions

The manager has named just four strikers, although Ben Gannon-Doak, who’s recently moved from Liverpool to Bournemouth and can play either wide or through the middle, is included amongst the midfielders on the squad sheet. The onus might be more on keeping things tight in two difficult games in very different circumstances.

The first, at the Parken in Copenhagen, will be noisy and vibrant and full of expectant home supporters while the second, the ZTE Arene in the Hungarian city of Zalaegerszeg, will be empty. Lawrence Shankland misses out, as does Tommy Conway. “It's difficult to leave anybody out of the squad,” said Clarke. “It's never an easy choice. I have to go with the players I feel can affect these two matches and unfortunately for Lawrence this time, he wasn't selected, but he does know he was close.”

It is perhaps more surprising that Conway is not involved. He scored as recently as this weekend for Middlesbrough and has been named in every squad bar one, when he was injured, going back to the Euros last summer.

“I feel a little bit sorry for Tommy Conway, he missed out this time, but I've got Lyndon Dykes back fit,” said Clarke. “I just feel that Lyndon's experience can give us a little bit more up front, certainly for these two away games. But Tommy's another one that we shouldn't forget about in the future."

Conway’s time will come again but perhaps he’s been a victim of Kieron Bowie’s seeming determination to seize the moment.