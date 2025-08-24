Celtic target bids emotional farewell to supporters ahead of imminent transfer

Attacker left out of squad but joins team on pitch for final goodbye

Celtic target Michel-Ange Balikwisha has bid an emotional farewell to Royal Antwerp supporters ahead of an imminent move to the Scottish champions.

The Belgian winger was left out of the Antwerp squad for the 2-1 victory over KV Mechelen on Sunday but was given a heroic reception as he joined his team-mates on the pitch at full-time to say his final goodbyes.

It was reported on Friday that Celtic representatives had flown to Belgium to thrash out personal terms with Balikwisha after agreeing a £5million transfer fee with Antwerp.

Royal Antwerp forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha says goodbye to fans at the end of the Belgian Pro League match against KV Mechelen ahead of a reported move to Celtic. (Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images) | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Those talks appear to have reached a positive conclusion with the 24-year-old now expected to be unveiled as a Celtic player in the coming days after Antwerp head coach Stef Wils admitted a move is close.

"Discussions are ongoing at a club and personal level," he told Belgian media as he explained Balikwisha's absence.

Celtic have been in the market for attacking reinforcements in the wide areas for some time after selling Nicolas Kuhn to Como for £16.5million and losing Jota to long-term injury.

Antwerp's Michel Ange Balikwisha says goodbye to the fans ahead of a reported move to Celtic. (Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The failure to secure new additions prior to the Champions League play-off first leg against Kairat Almaty on Wednesday led to supporter unrest with chants of “sack the board” heard during the goalless draw at Celtic Park which has left Brendan Rodgers' side requiring a victory in Kazakhstan to qualify.

Balikwisha has been consistently linked with Celtic over the past 12 months, but injuries scuppered any prospect of a move last summer or in the January window. The former Belgium Under-21 international has scored 27 goals in 134 appearances for Antwerp since joining four years ago from Standard Liege.

Further arrivals are likely at Parkhead ahead of the transfer window closing on September 1. Another winger, Calvin Stengs from Feyenoord, has been linked while reports in South America are also crediting Celtic with an interest in Boca Juniors left-back Marcelo Saracchi. The 27-year-old Uruguay international played in Europe previously with Levante, Galatasaray and RB Leipzig before moving to Argentina with Boca in 2023.