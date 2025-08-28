Rangers have had an extremely active summer, but look set for one last final flourish with just five days left before the transfer window slams shut.
It has been a hectic first summer window for the Andrew Cavenagh-led consortium involving 49ers Enterprises, with new signings already in double figures. However, Rangers' worst start to a league season since 1985 has proven how the squad still requires further surgery in order to compete with Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title
Ibrox has already waved goodbye to Ridvan Yilmaz, Jefté and Robin Pröpper this summer, with Hamza Igamane expected to be next in line to depart after Rangers agreed a fee with Ligue 1 outfit Lille on Tuesday. Doubts remain over the future of Cyriel Dessers and Nedim Bajrami, though, while the futures of Oscar Cortes, Leon King, Rabbi Matondo, and Clinton Nsiala are all uncertain as a busy deadline day awaits.
But how would Martin’s Rangers squad look come the first game of the season, if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be accurate?
Here, The Scotsman assesses what Rangers’ dream squad would look like come the morning of September 2 if the recent transfer rumours are true - though with twists and turns still to come, nothing can be guaranteed.
