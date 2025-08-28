Rangers have had an extremely active summer, but look set for one last final flourish with just five days left before the transfer window slams shut.

It has been a hectic first summer window for the Andrew Cavenagh-led consortium involving 49ers Enterprises, with new signings already in double figures. However, Rangers' worst start to a league season since 1985 has proven how the squad still requires further surgery in order to compete with Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title

Ibrox has already waved goodbye to Ridvan Yilmaz, Jefté and Robin Pröpper this summer, with Hamza Igamane expected to be next in line to depart after Rangers agreed a fee with Ligue 1 outfit Lille on Tuesday. Doubts remain over the future of Cyriel Dessers and Nedim Bajrami, though, while the futures of Oscar Cortes, Leon King, Rabbi Matondo, and Clinton Nsiala are all uncertain as a busy deadline day awaits.

But how would Martin’s Rangers squad look come the first game of the season, if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be accurate?

Here, The Scotsman assesses what Rangers’ dream squad would look like come the morning of September 2 if the recent transfer rumours are true - though with twists and turns still to come, nothing can be guaranteed.

GK: Jack Butland Linked to numerous goalkeepers in the summer, it looks like Butland has convinced Russell Martin that he still has it in him to be Rangers' number one, though a late deal can't be ruled out.

RB: James Tavernier/Max Aarons Signed on loan from Bournemouth in the summer, Aarons appears to be Russell Martin's first choice at present. That said, many fans have been unimpressed by his start at Ibrox, while captain Tavernier continues to produce in front of goal when called upon.

CB: Nasser Djiga/Emmanuel Fernandez Arrived on loan from Wolves in July with a big reputation, but has had two high-profile gaffes already in his early Rangers career. He has been impressive in spells though, and will be given more time to settle in Rangers back four. Fernandez provides back up.