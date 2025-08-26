Celtic crash out of Champions League as manager laments lack of quality moments

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admitted to “bitter disappointment” after watching his team fail to reach the Champions League following a penalty shoot-out defeat by Kairat Almaty in the play-off round.

The Scottish champions travelled to Kazakhstan following a goalless draw in Glasgow six days ago and once again were unable to break down Kairat, with the second leg finishing 0-0 after extra time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Celtic came out second best from 12 yards, with Adam Idah, Luke McCowan and Daizen Maeda all failing to convert their efforts as the Kazakhs reached the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Celtic striker Adam Idah remonstrates with the referee during the defeat by Kairat Almaty. | AP

Celtic now drop down into the Europa League and even sharper focus will be trained on the club’s summer recruitment, with the board having taken serious criticism for not investing in the squad prior to this qualifier.

Rodgers did not wish to be drawn into deep analysis of the club’s transfer policy given the “raw” emotion of the moment, but reiterated once again that the current group of players need more quality around them and “that the last thing you want to do in football is manufacture your own stress”.

Speaking to the media in Kazakhstan after the defeat, Rodgers said: "It was a poor game. It's just a shame because last year we made some great strides. We had a hint of what we could do and this was a great opportunity for us to show what we could do and we won't be there [in the Champions League].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic ‘have to stick together’

"Plenty of endeavour, plenty of honesty, but the Champions League is more than that. It's hugely disappointing and I really feel for the supporters who have travelled all the way to be here, the effort and commitment they've shown to be here. We're bitterly disappointed for them as well as ourselves.

"The Champions League is a wonderful competition, but as we always do we will have to stick together as a squad. It's a tough one to take, but we didn't do enough over the two legs.

"What I have in this group of players is I can't fault them. From the first day back they've been brilliant. Domestically we've started well, but at this level, even with teams that don't quite have the quality, you still need that little bit of extra finesse and precision.”

Kairat Almaty's players celebrate a famous win. | AP

Celtic were backed by around 300 travelling supporters and Rodgers paid tribute to them. "I just want to show the appreciation [to the fans],” he said. “You can't underestimate the travel, finance, the love of the club to be here. We wanted to go through on the pitch to say thank you, but it was always still in the balance. It's a huge disappointment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic are expected to complete the signings of Antwerp winger Michel Ange Balikwisha and Boca Juniors left-back Marcelo Saracchi in the next 48 hours, but those arrivals came too late to have an influence on the tie against Kairat Almaty.

"I always think that investment is great, but investment in whatever you're doing has to be at the right time,” Rodgers replied when quizzed on whether recruitment had been done in a timely manner. “At this moment in time it's a little bit raw.

‘Not enough moments of quality’

"This group of players have given everything. We're obviously limited to what we could do in the game in moments. The players gave everything, we just couldn't find enough moments of quality.

"It's very frustrating. We all know where we want to get to. We showed last year the strides I felt we took, but you have to build on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last thing you want to do in football is manufacture your own stress, but all we can do now is look at where we're at as a football club and decide where we want to go. At this moment in time we can still have a very good season."

Rodgers was also asked if not reaching the Champions League would have an impact on the rest of the transfer window. "I haven't a clue, I really don't know,” was his response.