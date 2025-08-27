The latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, and the Scotland national team this Wednesday morning.

Here are the top Scottish transfer stories, rumours and gossip, including the latest news from Rangers, Celtic, and the Scotland national team on Wednesday morning.

Motherwell land ‘big talent’

Motherwell have confirmed the signing of talented young Australian midfielder Oscar Priestman on a three-year deal, the Fir Park club has announced. The 22-year-old has been a regular for A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers in recent years, having some through the capital club’s academy, but will continue his footballing education at Motherwell after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee for the player.

“We’re very excited to welcome Oscar Priestman to Motherwell FC,” Jens Berthel Askou said. “Over the years, scouting the Australian market has been very fruitful for us, and through data and our scouting network, we have identified Oscar to be our next success story from down under.

“At 22, he’s already had good exposure in the A-League. He’s shown his big talent and potential as a dynamic and athletic central midfielder with good feet, solid body language and a great work rate. We look forward to developing his abilities even further and seeing him grow in our environment. He’ll be with us this week before he travels to China during the international break to secure a place in the Asian Cup for the Australian U23s.”

Ethan Hamilton has joined Dundee for an undisclosed fee. | Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dundee sign ex-Man Utd starlet

Dundee have confirmed the arrival of Edinburgh-born midfielder Ethan Hamilton on a three-year deal from Lincoln City, as head coach Steven Pressley continues to add to his squad late in the window. A former Manchester United academy product, the 26-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee, having made over 70 appearances for the Imps over the last two seasons. A former Scotland under-19 international, Hamilton said: “I’m delighted to be at the club. When I first heard of the interest, it was something I was really interested in and something that I wanted to take on. I heard about the interest about ten days ago, and from there it has moved along. I spoke to the manager and couldn’t wait to get it done.

“I know Ryan Astley, and he spoke so highly of the club and the people around the club. He said that I would love it here, and what the manager is building here is really exciting, and it’s something that I couldn’t wait to be part of. I’m a high-energy player who will always give my all for the team, and I’ll hopefully chip in with some goals as well. I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to play in front of the fans.”

Scotland international Max Johnston is on the verge of making a move to EFL Championship side Derby County this summer. | Getty Images

Scotland starlet to finalise move

Scotland international Max Johnston is on the verge of completing a transfer to Derby County, with the young full-back having landed in England yesterday to undergo a medical with the EFL Championship side. The Rams had bids of both £1.4million and £1.6million turned down by Sturm Graz in recent weeks, but have finally had an offer of £2.1million plus £1.3million in potential add-ons accepted by the Austrian Bundesliga champions, with Johnston set to sign a long-term deal at Pride Park.

Several clubs across Europe have been credited with an interest in the former Motherwell starlet throughout the summer, though it was Derby who were the first to make an official move for his services in early August. Johnston, who made his senior international debut in the Nations League clash against Greece in March, has played a major role in his side’s back-to-back title wins following his £300,000 move from Fir Park in 2023 but is now almost certain to depart, with Sky Sports reporting that he will undergo his medical today before ‘finalising paperwork’ with the English second-tier outfit.

Celtic youngster Mitchell Frame is on the verge of departing the club after they club agreed a deal with Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Celtic exit agreed

Celtic are set to allow youngster Mitchell Frame to leave this club ahead of next week’s transfer deadline after agreeing a deal with Aberdeen for the defender. The 19-year-old, who made his debut in the Champions League during the 2023/24 season, was praised by Callum McGregor, with the Hoops captain hailing him as a player with a ‘huge future’. He was tentatively linked with Newcastle United, Brighton, and Crystal Palace after his emergence, though he has been unable to add further senior minutes in the seasons that followed.

Featuring more prominently for the Scottish champions’ B team, Frame is now into the final year of his contract at Celtic Park and looks set for pastures new. According to Sky Sports, the two Scottish Premiership clubs have agreed a six-figure fee with a ‘significant’ sell-on clause, with Frame understood to be ready to put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Pittodrie.

Experienced international Chris Mepham is on the Rangers wish list as Russell Martin looks to strengthen his backline. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Rangers ‘bid’ for 49-cap ace

Rangers are eyeing an ambitious bid to sign former Sunderland centre-back Chris Mepham from Bournemouth this month, as they seek to strengthen their leaky backline. According to a report from The Scottish Sun, the Gers are set to launch a bid for the 49-cap Wales international ahead of next week’s transfer deadline after he was deemed surplus to requirements at the Vitality Stadium.